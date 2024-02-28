Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS is Back standouts will keep rising?

Gutierrez added to this week’s impressive collection of stunning goals from distance that nestled into the top corner. It was a remarkable way to start the year for a player who's quietly been among the league’s best youngsters the last two seasons. In 2022, he added two goals and seven assists across 20 starts. In 2023, he started 28 games, scoring twice and adding nine assists. If he keeps trending the way he’s trending, he could be one of the league’s most notable young stars by the time the next 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list comes around. If he’s good enough to guide Chicago into a playoff chase, he just might top it.