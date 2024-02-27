FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati can book their spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Wednesday night at home against Cavalier FC of Jamaica.
How to watch & stream
- English: Tubi
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, February 28 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincy are in the driver's seat following a 2-0 win in last week's Round One first leg at Independence Park. Should they advance, the Orange & Blue would face former striker Brandon Vazquez and Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey in the Round of 16.
Expanded and rebranded for 2024, the Champions Cup winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The tournament final is held on June 2.
Goals from Sergio Santos and Malik Pinto in the opening leg provided a comfortable cushion ahead of Wednesday night's decisive match at TQL Stadium, where Cincy were held to a scoreless draw by Toronto FC during MLS is Back weekend.
Designated Player striker Aaron Boupendza has yet to start this year due to a minor hamstring issue, preventing the Cincinnati offense from operating at full strength. But the reigning Supporters' Shield holders need only avoid a disastrous result (even a 1-0 loss gets them through) to move on.
The 2023 Concacaf Carribean Cup runners-up have their work cut out for them in the return leg, having barely caused any real problems for Cincy in the opening 90 minutes of the series.
In fact, Pat Noonan's side were absolutely dominant in Jamaica, controlling 75.2% possession and outshooting Cavalier 14-4.