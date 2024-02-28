Houston Dynamo overcome St. Louis CITY in Concacaf Champions Cup

Houston Dynamo FC downed St. Louis CITY SC by a 1-0 scoreline on Tuesday evening at Shell Energy Stadium, reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in the process.

The Leg 2 result, secured by Erik Sviatchenko's second-half goal, gave Houston an advantage on the away goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 series deadlock. Previously, they lost 2-1 at St. Louis in Leg 1 – but Sebastian Kowalczyk's strike at CITYPARK proved pivotal.

Up next, Houston will meet reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the continental competition. Leg 1 is set for March 6 in Houston before the cross-conference foes meet for Leg 2 on March 12 at Lower.com Field.