Houston Dynamo overcome St. Louis CITY in Concacaf Champions Cup

Houston Dynamo FC downed St. Louis CITY SC by a 1-0 scoreline on Tuesday evening at Shell Energy Stadium, reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in the process.
The Leg 2 result, secured by Erik Sviatchenko's second-half goal, gave Houston an advantage on the away goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 series deadlock. Previously, they lost 2-1 at St. Louis in Leg 1 – but Sebastian Kowalczyk's strike at CITYPARK proved pivotal.
Up next, Houston will meet reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in the continental competition. Leg 1 is set for March 6 in Houston before the cross-conference foes meet for Leg 2 on March 12 at Lower.com Field.
To reach this stage, Sviatchenko was opportunistic on a 60th-minute set piece that St. Louis failed to clear. The Danish center back's initial header was laid off by Daniel Steres, allowing for a one-timed finish past goalkeeper Roman Bürki.
Goals
- 60' - HOU - Erik Sviatchenko | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Houston, US Open Cup champions a year ago, survived the only all-MLS matchup in CCC's Round One. And this accomplishment came with Designated Players Héctor Herrera and Sebastián Ferreira out injured, reflecting the depth of head coach Ben Olsen's team. St. Louis, after a record-setting expansion season in 2023, couldn't finish the job in their CCC debut.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sviatchenko took on hero status as a second-half substitute.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Artur is among the most underrated No. 6s in MLS. But time and time again, the Brazilian midfielder comes up clutch for Houston.
Next Up
- HOU: Saturday, March 2 vs. New York Red Bulls | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
- STL: Saturday, March 2 vs. New York City FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)