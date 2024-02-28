MLS overreactions! Who’s different, who’s the same & why it matters

“Because they have a good No. 9 [ Dejan Joveljic ] and they have two attacking wingers who are dangerous, both the Brazilian guy and this guy, I don't know if he played in Belgium, and then they were very solid defensively. I think they played a good game.”

“It's not that it surprised us a little, but it's clear that the two footballers, I think they arrived at the last minute, today they already played – the team is totally different,” said the Argentine manager of the Galaxy’s new attacking acquisitions Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec .

With that in mind, I found noteworthy the frank words of Gerardo “Tata” Martino after Inter Miami ’s 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy Sunday night, a fortunate road point for which he readily and accurately gave full credit to “the genius of Leo” Messi, scorer of a last-gasp, gut-punch equalizer.

Nor do they enjoy admitting when any aspect of their opponent has surprised them in any sense, because it could call into question the extent of their preparations for the match, even if it’s a case of their adversary having an unexpected trick up their sleeve, or the natural unpredictability inherent to the opening weeks of a new season, especially in a league like MLS.

Galaxy reinvention

Here a cynic might note that for combined transfer fees reportedly approaching $20 million, which is quite a spending spree in MLS, you’d darn well better get “totally different” very quickly. But that’s the beauty of the transfer market and the main reason it’s the drug of choice in the world’s elite leagues: It offers the promise of quick results and rapid turnarounds.

With that hefty injection of talent to a squad already blessed with playmaker Riqui Puig, U22 Initiative striker Joveljic and proven MLS contributors like Diego Fagundez and Mark Delgado under the leadership of Greg Vanney, a treble winner in 2017, the Gs aim to reload on the fly and skip past the much more sobering R word – rebuild.

Based on their marked overall superiority against an admittedly jetlagged Miami, it might just work, especially in attack.

"I'm really excited about this group because I think we have, for the first time, a really nice balance between guys who want to play in between the lines and guys who want to play and go to goal and get behind and take people on one-on-one," Vanney said post-match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

"Your team always has to have balance. You can't have a bunch of guys who want to come and get the ball at their feet. You have to have guys who want to run and want to play on the run and play on the move. Having a player like Riqui, who can skate through spaces and can get to the next line, having guys who can run is going to benefit him. It's going to benefit Dejan. It's going to benefit the whole team.