Eryk Williamson returns for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Nearly one year removed from tearing his ACL, Eryk Williamson is back playing for the Portland Timbers – and thriving.

The US men's national team midfielder scored a ninth-minute opener in Saturday's 4-1 rout of the Colorado Rapids, getting Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors from opening weekend. It was his first goal in 1,029 days (not since May 1, 2021) after overcoming back-to-back knee injuries.

Williamson also contributed an assist on head coach Phil Neville's debut, an encouraging performance in the No. 10 role after Evander was held out of the lineup for precautionary reasons.

Speaking post-game at Providence Park, Williamson was joyful and confident the Timbers are moving towards an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after a two-year absence.

“This is something you dream of," said Williamson. "It's been a long rehab process, coming back, and the first game at home, the first game of the season. Couldn’t be happier with the goal.

"I think the guys came out and really performed today and I think that’s what we needed to do to set the tone this year. Not making the playoffs isn’t good enough. We’re off to the right start."

Eryk Williamson
Midfielder · Portland Timbers
