Power Rankings: FC Dallas, Portland Timbers soar after MLS is Back

CCC went just fine midweek, at least on the scoreboard. But their 3-0 win over Moca FC came at a cost. Both Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge missed Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Columbus with injuries. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that they were outplayed on the day. But, then again, any points you can get while competing in CCC early in the year are good points to get. They’ll take it and start praying Mukhtar is back soon.