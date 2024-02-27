Nashville SC vs. Moca FC: How to watch Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The status of Mukhtar and Surridge will be front of mind for Nashville going into this matchup. Both star DPs missed Nashville's MLS regular-season opener ( 0-0 draw against New York Red Bulls ) due to their respective knocks sustained in Leg 1.

Mukhtar's exit with a tight hamstring was deemed "precautionary" by Smith, while Surridge sustained a shoulder injury after falling awkwardly. They should still be able to defend their three-goal lead at home should the star duo be sidelined for Leg 2, but a lengthy absence for either could up the degree of difficulty of a deep CCC run.