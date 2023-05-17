Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can Sporting Kansas City keep their momentum against LAFC?

Minnesota United FC playmaker Emanuel Reynoso, more than three months after his preseason suspension, has been cleared to play and return to full team participation. Reynoso has missed the Loons' first 11 games of the 2023 season, with Adrian Heath's team sitting ninth in the Western Conference table (3W-5L-3D record). It's not immediately clear when Reynoso will feature, both in terms of fitness and team reintegration. But on the surface level, it's a significant step for Minnesota considering the Designated Player's importance to their offense.

We’ve reached a midweek slate, and, as any seasoned MLS degenerate will know, midweek means rotated lineups or heavier legs or maybe even both. Things can get weird. And that might just be an opening for some upsets, some resurgence and maybe even a great game or two. Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on.

The two hottest teams in the Eastern Conference are…[double checking because I’m still not totally convinced, but yep it’s right there]...CF Montréal and Inter Miami. CF Montréal have won four straight, all by a final scoreline of 2-0. Inter Miami have come out of a six-game losing streak by winning three straight. And not only winning three straight, but taking down Columbus, Atlanta United and New England in the process.

There haven’t been many stretches in MLS this season better than what CF Montréal and Inter Miami have put together. Considering both seemed like serious Wooden Spoon contenders up until a few weeks ago, we’re bordering on two of the most “MLS lol” stretches to ever happen. Are we suddenly looking at two teams that have morphed into contenders overnight though? Wellllllllll…..

We should probably point out again CF Montréal have taken down Red Bulls, Sporting KC, Orlando City and Toronto in this four-game streak. The standings suggest they haven’t run a gauntlet here. Although, we’ll talk about that Red Bulls win actually looking pretty good in a second. Still, combine that with the fact CF Montréal have outperformed their expected goal differential by more than four goals over those four games, and it’s hard to buy in completely. That said, it does kind of feel like things are leveling out for a team that, on paper, didn’t seem quite as bad as they were to start the season.

As for Inter Miami, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence Leo Campana’s return to the starting lineup has coincided with a decent stretch. His brace powered them past Columbus and he picked up an assist in the win over the Revs. What does seem like a coincidence is they’ve been able to do this while missing Jean Mota and Gregore in midfield. They’ve had homegrowns step up in their place and succeed though. And Josef Martinez suddenly has three goals in three games as well after really, really, really struggling to start the year. It’s been encouraging. Then again…I have no real idea how they’re doing this or how real these results actually are. Kind of feels like they’ve caught a break or two.

All that’s to say, both teams still have convincing to do. They can take a big step toward winning hearts and minds tonight though. CF Montréal head to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati to take on an FC Cincinnati side that’s tied for the Supporters’ Shield lead thanks in part to the fact they haven’t dropped a single point at home this season. Meanwhile, Inter Miami go on the road to Nashville SC, whose transition-heavy attack won’t exactly play into the counter-attacking style that’s guided the Herons to their last three wins. Nashville have had 31, 44 and 42 percent possession in the last three games.