LAFC challenge América, Monterrey for top spot in new Concacaf rankings 

That was the MLS-leading headline from Tuesday’s news that Concacaf has launched a new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the region, an initiative that will help determine draw seedings for the expanded 2024 CCL and other competitions.

LAFC , fresh off an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double and awaiting this year’s Concacaf Champions League final, are viewed (at least via one metric) as the region’s third-best team.

The 🆕 Concacaf Club Ranking is out! Give us your thoughts on the top 10 (as of May 15, 2023) ⤵️ 1️⃣ @rayados 🇲🇽 2️⃣ @clubamerica 🇲🇽 3️⃣ @lafc 🇺🇸 🔗 https://t.co/lVbBYHCefA pic.twitter.com/rrYkkmJS5x

In late May and early June, there’s also a second straight CCL final between MLS and Liga MX as LAFC encounter Club León (No. 7).

Most of the top tier comes from Liga MX, stoking more rivalry flames ahead of this summer’s revamped Leagues Cup ; the bordering leagues will have a month-league pause for the transformative competition.

How does the club ranking work?

The rankings will be regularly updated following international club competitions, domestic league and cup matches.

As a starting point, the region’s clubs have been ranked based on their results since 2017 in the following official international and domestic club competitions:

Concacaf Champions League

Concacaf regional cups (Leagues Cup, Central American Cup, and Caribbean Cup)

Domestic first division professional league

Member association cups (which qualify for Concacaf competitions)

FIFA Club World Cup

These competitions are weighted in terms of the ranking points available per match, with international matches awarding more ranking points than domestic first-division league and cup matches.

Clubs gain more ranking points for defeating a higher-ranked opponent and lose more ranking points should they be defeated by a lower-ranked opponent. Home-field advantage is also a factor.

How does the league ranking work?

In addition to the club rankings, Concacaf has launched a league ranking index to determine the strength of domestic professional leagues based on the performances of their clubs in international competitions.