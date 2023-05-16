Folarin Balogun commits: USMNT's summer just got way more interesting

By successfully convincing one of the top young No. 9s in Europe to commit his international future to the United States, interim coach Anthony Hudson and his colleagues have addressed the program’s Achilles heel for the better part of the last four years. With elite finishing abilities that have paced him to the uppermost reaches of the Ligue 1 scoring charts with Reims, Balogun adds a powerful jolt of quality and attitude to a team stuck treading water for months in the absence of permanent leadership.

Tuesday’s official confirmation of Folarin Balogun's recruitment delivers USMNT supporters their best news since the 2022 World Cup run ended with a sobering Round-of-16 loss to the Netherlands back on Dec. 3 – and it might even wash away that sour, lingering taste from the Reyna-Berhalter scandal.

Immediate opportunity

Whether you credit Hudson, his predecessor and former boss Gregg Berhalter, the legions of very online USMNT faithful who literally begged him to join up, or perhaps all of the above for this successful recruitment, the nature of Balogun’s choice deserves close inspection. This is a blue-chip prospect, reared in the lofty environments of Arsenal’s academy and England’s youth national teams, who was clearly on course to graduate from the U-21s up to the senior squad of the fifth-ranked nation in the world but has now decided that trajectory just isn’t steep enough for his ambitions.

Gareth Southgate didn’t say ‘no’ to Balogun, he said ‘wait’ – and Balogun decided that wasn’t going to work – nor was waiting around for Nigeria to make their case. As Hudson undoubtedly told him in person on his dramatic barnstorming visit to central Florida back in March, the USMNT can offer him a real shot at winning their starting role now, and now is when he feels ready to take the next step.

“When I broke the news to my family they were all just over the moon, especially my mom. She said, ‘What took you so long?’, so for sure we were all on the same page,” Balogun told USSoccer.com in a Q&A released by the federation on Tuesday.

“To be honest I was a bit overwhelmed,” he added of the Yanks’ fervent fandom. “I knew the US was obviously a big country, but I didn’t realize how many people were involved in soccer, especially every time I went on social media I was seeing loads of comments with people saying I should choose to represent the US. It’s nice to feel that appreciation for sure.”