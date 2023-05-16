MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 13: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

This is the first round of the season that we really have to factor in potential squad rotation with the majority of teams playing twice this week. Keep in mind that only Wednesday’s matches count for Round 13 in Squad Pick, and Round 14 will feature only Saturday’s matches. That said, we’re sticking to our strategy of going with featured attackers in good home matchups. Dénis Bouanga feels like a free space at this point. After that, it’s pick your poison with a plethora of good matchups to get goals from.