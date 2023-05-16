MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 13: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Fantasy Bouanga
Schuyler Redpath

Your Matchday 13 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.

MLS Fantasy

MLS Fantasy

The first double-game week of the season is upon us, and it is a BIG one! Round 13 sees all but four teams playing twice, teeing fantasy managers up for a massive point haul to shake up the leaderboards. Round 13 also marks the opening round of the third Fantasy Champions League qualifying phase, offering fantasy managers another path to big prizes. With the DGW party kicking off on Wednesday at 7:30 pm ET, let’s get right into it and go over the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 13 preview podcast

Teams on a BYE:

  • Wednesday, 5/17: STL, SJ, NE
  • Saturday, 5/20: NYC

Goalkeeper

Andre Blake is one of a handful of goalkeepers with two home games in Round 13, and his suppressed price combined with relatively good matchups make him a top option. His first opponent, D.C. United, are dealing with a hobbled attacking group, giving the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year a good chance at grabbing an early clean sheet on Wednesday.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake

PHI

vs. DC, vs. NE
$6.6
2. John McCarthy
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$7.8
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. MTL, vs. CLB
$7.6
4. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MIA, at CLT

$9.3

5. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. VAN, vs. HOU
$8.6
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Quentin Westberg
ATL
vs. COL, at CHI
$4.0
2. Aljaz Ivacic
POR
at RSL, vs. MIN
$5.5
3. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT

vs. CHI, vs. NSH

$6.0

Defenders

Kai Wagner delivered his first MLS goal since the 2021 season in Saturday’s 2-1 win at the Colorado Rapids. He was deployed higher up the field on the left wing and was a menace throughout, sending in nine crosses and taking six corner kicks. With a pair of enticing home games, look for Wagner to continue to rack up both attacking and defensive points.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. DC, vs. NE
$8.6
2. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. MTL, vs. CLB
$11.4
3. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$9.0
4. Julian Gressel
VAN
at DAL, vs. SEA
$11.5
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. COL, at CHI
$9.8
6. John Tolkin
RBNY
at TOR, vs. MTL
$9.1
7. Matt Miazga
CIN
vs. MTL, vs. CLB
$9.3
8. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. ATX, at VAN
$10.4
9. Franco Negri
MIA
at NSH, vs. ORL
$7.1
10. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. DC, vs. NE
$7.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Adam Lundkvist
ATX
at SEA, vs. TOR
$4.0
2. Caleb Wiley
ATL
vs. COL, at CHI
$4.8
3. George Campbell
MTL
at CIN, at RBNY
$4.5

Midfielders

Thiago Almada has a goal or an assist in four of his last five appearances, putting him in set-it-and-forget-it territory on a double-game week. He created six chances and assisted on Atlanta United’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC, and now he’ll be leaned on to help right the ship at home against Colorado on Wednesday before going on the road for another favorable matchup at Chicago Fire FC.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. COL, at CHI
$13.8
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MIA, at CLT
$12.8
3. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. LA, at CIN
$11.9
4. Evander
POR
at RSL, vs. MIN
$9.0
5. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. DC, vs. NE
$11.1
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. MTL, vs. CLB
$9.9
7. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. RBNY, at ATX
$8.8
8. Nicolás Lodeiro
SEA
vs. ATX, at VAN
$10.2
9. Riqui Puig
LA
at CLB, at DC
$9.6
10. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. VAN, vs. HOU
$8.1
11. João Paulo
SEA
vs. ATX, at VAN

$9.1

12. Connor Ronan
COL
at ATL, vs. RSL
$9.5
13. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at CLT, vs. ATL
$7.3
14. Erik Thommy
SKC
at LAFC, at STL

$7.9

15. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. NYC, at MIA
$8.7
16. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at DAL, vs. SEA
$8.9
17. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. POR, at COL
$7.9
18. Mateusz Klich
DC
at PHI, vs. LA
$8.4
19. Timothy Tillman
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$8.3
20. Aidan Morris
CLB
vs. LA, at CIN
$9.2


Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyler Boyd
LA
at CLB, at DC
$5.5
2. Omir Fernandez
RBNY
at TOR, vs. MTL
$5.1
3. Memo Rodríguez
LA
at CLB, at DC
$5.0

Forwards

Dénis Bouanga scored for the third straight game in Round 12’s 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake, putting him atop the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings with nine goals through 10 games. This week, he’ll face two vulnerable defenses in Sporting KC and San Jose, giving fantasy managers a tough decision in choosing who gets the Captain’s armband.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$11.9
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. LA, at CIN
$9.5
3. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. VAN, vs. HOU
$9.2
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$9.5
5. Julián Carranza
PHI
vs. DC, vs. NE
$9.5
6. Diego Rubio
COL
at ATL, vs. RSL
$9.1
7. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. CHI, vs. NSH
$9.0
8. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. RBNY, at ATX
$8.4
9. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. ATX, at VAN
$8.9
10. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. MTL, vs. CLB
$7.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kwadwo Opoku
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$5.8
2. Enzo Copetti
CLT
vs. CHI, vs. NSH
$6.6
3. Justin Meram
CLT
vs. CHI, vs. NSH
$5.6
Captain
1. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. COL, at CHI
$13.5
2. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. SKC, vs. SJ
$11.9
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. DC, vs. NE
$8.6
MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick six players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Expert advice:

This is the first round of the season that we really have to factor in potential squad rotation with the majority of teams playing twice this week. Keep in mind that only Wednesday’s matches count for Round 13 in Squad Pick, and Round 14 will feature only Saturday’s matches. That said, we’re sticking to our strategy of going with featured attackers in good home matchups. Dénis Bouanga feels like a free space at this point. After that, it’s pick your poison with a plethora of good matchups to get goals from.

Check out my squad for Round 13:

squad pick round 13
MLS Parlay Predictor

Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!

Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Expert advice:

Round 13 sets up as a potential “trap” with so many home favorites on the schedule. Home-field advantage is a real thing in MLS, with the hosting team winning over 50% of the time across the last decade. I’m taking the bait and predicting home teams will win in five of the six Parlay Prediction matches on Wednesday.

Check out my predictions for Round 13:

parlay predictions round 13
Schuyler Redpath
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice

