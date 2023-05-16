FC Cincinnati buyout goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer

FC Cincinnati have used their one buyout of a guaranteed contract on goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, the club announced Tuesday.

Vermeer, 37, will no longer occupy a spot on the club’s roster or count against the 2023 salary budget, retroactive to March 9.

The former Dutch international spent over four seasons in MLS, posting five clean sheets across 27 regular-season games with LAFC and FC Cincinnati. The Eredivisie veteran last played in MLS during the 2021 campaign.

As Vermeer departs, Cincy still have Roman Celentano as their starter and Alec Kann in a backup role. They're in a second season under head coach Pat Noonan, only sitting second in the Eastern Conference table on a tiebreaker. 

