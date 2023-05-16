Shaqiri, Insigne & Chicharito: MLSPA releases 2023 player salaries guide

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its 2023 Spring-Summer Salary Guide, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of April 30, 2023.
The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation.
Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri leads the way and overtakes Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne for the top spot.
See the top 25 below, as sorted by guaranteed compensation.
Name
Base Salary
Guaranteed Compensation
1. Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI)
$7,350,000.00
$8,153,000.00
2. Lorenzo Insigne (TOR)
$7,500,000.00
$7,500,000.00
3. Chicharito (LA)
$6,000,000.00
$7,443,750.00
4. Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
$3,125,000.00
$6,295,381.00
5. Sebastián Driussi (ATX)
$3,800,000.00
$6,022,500.00
6. Héctor Herrera (HOU)
$4,750,000.00
$5,246,875.00
7. Douglas Costa (LA)
$3,000,000.00
$4,508,333.00
8. Luiz Araújo (ATL)
$3,600,000.00
$4,483,333.00
9. Christian Benteke (DC)
$4,250,000.00
$4,432,778.00
10. Josef Martínez (MIA)
$4,000,000.00
$4,391,667.00
11. Lucas Zelarayán (CLB)
$3,200,000.00
$3,800,000.00
12. Carles Gil (NE)
$3,250,000.00
$3,545,833.00
13. Rodolfo Pizarro (MIA)
$3,050,000.00
$3,350,000.00
14. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
$3,000,000.00
$3,337,500.00
15. Nicolás Lodeiro (SEA)
$2,640,000.00
$3,256,667.00
16. Raùl Ruidíaz (SEA)
$2,472,000.00
$3,201,120.00
17. Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
$2,900,000.00
$3,188,750.00
18. Jozy Altidore (NE)
$2,381,139.00
$2,939,963.00
19. Cucho Hernández (CLB)
$2,600,000.00
$2,886,000.00
20. Gustavo Bou (NE)
$2,500,000.00
$2,675,000.00
21. Ryan Gauld (VAN)
$2,400,000.00
$2,505,000.00
22. Thiago Almada (ATL)
$1,650,000.00
$2,332,000.00
23. Karol Swiderski (CLT)
$2,200,000.00
$2,258,000.00
24. Evander (POR)
$1,885,000.00
$2,230,000.00
25. Brenner (CIN)
$1,680,000.00
$2,218,600.00
The annualized average guaranteed compensation (guaranteed comp) number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.
The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee players will hit those bonuses.