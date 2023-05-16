Time to shine: 10 MLS players to track at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

Late last season, as Philadelphia mounted an MLS Cup finalist bid, this was head coach Jim Curtin commenting on McGlynn’s contributions: “Jack's ability on the ball and the level that I talk about that he can go to, and what he sees, it's not normal for a kid his age. His IQ is as high as any player I've worked with and he's still a teen." This left-footed midfielder has a big future in the sport, possibly becoming the next Union homegrown export to earn a lucrative transfer to Europe.