Time to shine: 10 MLS players to track at the FIFA U-20 World Cup

The FIFA U-20 World Cup, held every two years, provides a platform for top, rising talent to impress on the global stage.
In 2023, nearly two dozen players across MLS (first team) and MLS NEXT Pro (second team) rosters await that opportunity. Fourteen players are representing the US, who enter as Concacaf champions and hope to build off three straight quarterfinal appearances at the premier youth tournament.
Now, the headline-grabbing total could be even higher were it not for release issues (clubs aren’t required to see their players off). The US couldn’t get those like LA Galaxy defender Jalen Neal and Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez. Some others weren’t called up for various reasons, like LA left back Julián Aude (Argentina) and New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck (USA).
But for those descending on Argentina – group-stage games begin May 20 and build toward a June 11 final – it’s all about making their case against age-group peers. And these 10 players, spread across various countries, are poised to impress while representing the MLS youth movement.
COUNTRY: Dominican Republic (Group D)
AGE: 19
Azcona, one of Inter Miami’s first-ever academy signings (from before the 2021 season), hasn’t fully broken into the rotation under head coach Phil Neville. But he’s a huge part of the Dominican Republic, who have made their first-ever U-20 World Cup and now meet Brazil, Italy and Nigeria in the group stage. Capable of playing winger or as a No. 10, Azcona has already made three appearances with his homeland’s senior squad.
COUNTRY: Colombia (Group C)
AGE: 18
Signed by Houston as a homegrown player back in June 2020, Castilla has only played 10 minutes in MLS. He’s more a player for the future, with the club’s new regime looking to better optimize its youth pipeline. A former US youth international, Castilla has played a dozen times for Colombia’s U-20s and was a key part of their successful South American Championship trip in the winter.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 19
It feels like a matter of when, not if, Cowell regularly establishes his place as a USMNT winger and/or makes good on persistent links to top-five European leagues. The Earthquakes homegrown has played three times at the senior international level, gradually matching his raw athletic abilities with an understanding of how to become a complete, dangerous attacker. Cowell, who’s worked closely with MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski in San Jose, has 9g/14a in a shade over 4,500 regular-season minutes.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 19
Nearly a year ago, Real Salt Lake acquired Luna via transfer from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC for a reported $250,000 fee. That was a USL-to-MLS record, and across 400 regular-season minutes, there have been glimpses of this attacking midfielder’s potential. Whether it’s out wide or central, Luna has proven to be an indispensable USA U-20s player with four goals across 17 matches.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 19
Late last season, as Philadelphia mounted an MLS Cup finalist bid, this was head coach Jim Curtin commenting on McGlynn’s contributions: “Jack's ability on the ball and the level that I talk about that he can go to, and what he sees, it's not normal for a kid his age. His IQ is as high as any player I've worked with and he's still a teen." This left-footed midfielder has a big future in the sport, possibly becoming the next Union homegrown export to earn a lucrative transfer to Europe.
COUNTRY: Guatemala (Group A)
AGE: 19
Ordóñez, signed in July 2021 as one of FC Cincinnati’s first homegrowns, has played twice for Guatemala’s senior side. He also scored five times in six games at last summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, emerging as one of the Central American nation’s top prospects. Ordóñez has been a depth No. 9 for the Orange & Blue, though perhaps that changes with Brenner’s impending transfer to Serie A side Udinese.
COUNTRY: Honduras (Group F)
AGE: 19
Ruiz, given long-term injuries to deep-lying midfielders Gregore and Jean Mota, has become nigh irreplaceable for Inter Miami this season. It’s an incredible accomplishment for the Honduran-American, who only signed as a homegrown player in late April 2023 after impressing on short-term loan from their MLS NEXT Pro side. Now, Ruiz is set to go head-to-head with mighty France in the group stage.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 17
Vargas, who's recovered from a back injury that derailed a 2022 campaign where he memorably stepped up in Seattle’s historic Concacaf Champions League final, is the youngest US player competing. An Alaska native who’s also eligible for Mexico, the Sounders homegrown midfielder can play in both a box-to-box and holding midfield spot. He’s already being linked to Premier League interest, too.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 18
A month removed from making his USMNT debut in a friendly vs. Mexico, Wiley could be a hugely important piece for the U-20s. The Atlanta homegrown is enjoying a breakout season in MLS, posting 3g/2a in 12 games, and has shown the versatility to play left back and left winger. He’s somewhat similar in profile to U-20 teammate and D.C. United homegrown product Kevin Paredes, who will join the squad after his Bundesliga season concludes at Wolfsburg.
COUNTRY: USA (Group B)
AGE: 18
After being linked to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven during the offseason, Wolff has taken a huge leap forward in 2023. The Austin FC homegrown midfielder, who plays for his father at club level (Josh Wolff), has been one of the league’s premier teenagers this season. He has 1g/3a in nine games, showing bite and attacking thrust that suggests he boasts a profile for the modern game.