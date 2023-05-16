Seattle Sounders sign homegrown defender Cody Baker

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown defender Cody Baker to a four-year contract with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old joins the first team on a permanent basis from MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance, who first signed the Issaquah, WA native in July 2021. Baker made 40 appearances (25 starts) with the Defiance from 2021-2023, scoring once.

More recently, Baker started the Sounders' 1-0 road victory over Houston Dynamo FC after being called up to the first team on a short-term loan ahead of the club's April 26 US Open Cup match against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC. In total, he's made four appearances (two starts) across all competitions for the Sounders this season.