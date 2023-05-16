Seattle Sounders sign homegrown defender Cody Baker

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown defender Cody Baker to a four-year contract with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old joins the first team on a permanent basis from MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance, who first signed the Issaquah, WA native in July 2021. Baker made 40 appearances (25 starts) with the Defiance from 2021-2023, scoring once.

More recently, Baker started the Sounders' 1-0 road victory over Houston Dynamo FC after being called up to the first team on a short-term loan ahead of the club's April 26 US Open Cup match against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC. In total, he's made four appearances (two starts) across all competitions for the Sounders this season.

“It’s always great to see young players make the most of their opportunities, and Cody has shown us that he can compete at the MLS level,” said Sounders FC general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. “This signing is the byproduct of many years of growth in our system, and we could not be happier for Cody to officially join the first team.”

Baker becomes the 22nd homegrown signing in team history and 10th homegrown on the Sounders' current roster. His signing helps shore up the team's fullback depth as Nouhou nears a return from an illness-related absence, while Kelyn Rowe continues to miss time with a knee sprain.

“Cody has performed well in his opportunities over the past month and we are happy to officially welcome him to the first team,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We look forward to continuing his development as he enters the next stage of his career.”

The Sounders will continue to rely on their depth as they prepare for three two-match weeks over the next month and a half. Next on the docket is a Western Conference fixture against Austin FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). 

