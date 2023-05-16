Reports: Folarin Balogun picks USMNT over England

23MLS_USMNT_Flo_USA
Jonathan Sigal

UPDATE: Folarin Balogun essentially confirmed the news on his own social media platforms amid reports he's committed to the US men’s national team over England.

ORIGINAL: US men’s national team fans woke up to huge recruiting news Tuesday morning: Reims striker Folarin Balogun has chosen to represent the Yanks in international soccer instead of England, according to widespread reports.

The one-time switch of association, reportedly approved by FIFA, would make the 21-year-old eligible to represent the US as they mount a two-front title defense in the Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.

In late March, the Balogun sweepstakes drew headlines left and right when the striker trained in Florida, the site of the USMNT’s Nations League training camp. Balogun, born in New York City, had bowed out of an England Under-21s camp due to injury. He was also eligible to represent Nigeria.

After not breaking into England's senior set-up, Balogun could become the USMNT’s starting No. 9 in the buildup to the North America 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Nobody has locked down the position for several years, despite club-level breakthroughs from Europe-based strikers like Josh Sargent (Norwich City) and Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), as well as MLS-based strikers like Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati).

Balogun, who’s on loan from Arsenal, sits sixth in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race with 19 goals and three assists across 34 matches. He’s set to return to his Premier League parent club this summer, and possibly secure a move elsewhere with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah seeing the lion’s share of minutes under head coach Mikel Arteta. With three games left in their 2022-23 campaign, Reims sit 11th in France's top division.

During his youth international career, Balogun also represented the US Under-18s during a series of friendlies in August 2018. That provides some familiarity with the program, but now he’s poised to become a long-term attacking centerpiece alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille) and more.

The USMNT next play on June 15 in the Nations League semifinals vs. Mexico. They’re in Group A at the Gold Cup, opening with a June 24 match vs. Jamaica.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
US Men's National Team

Related Stories

Report: LAFC's Timothy Tillman files USMNT switch from Germany
Former USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu named US Soccer VP of sporting
Landon Donovan: “Self-aware” MLS, USMNT legend reflects as Hall of Fame beckons
More News
More News
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Top games from MLS’ first midweek matchday of 2023
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Top games from MLS’ first midweek matchday of 2023
Emanuel Reynoso cleared for Minnesota United FC return

Emanuel Reynoso cleared for Minnesota United FC return
Time to shine: 10 MLS players to track at the FIFA U-20 World Cup
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Time to shine: 10 MLS players to track at the FIFA U-20 World Cup
Reports: Folarin Balogun picks USMNT over England

Reports: Folarin Balogun picks USMNT over England
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 12?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 12?
Portland Timbers' Evander named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander named Player of the Matchday
More News
Video
Video
Refs stay busy! Red cards, tempers flare & PKs in Matchday 12
8:57
Instant Replay

Refs stay busy! Red cards, tempers flare & PKs in Matchday 12
Miami Rush Kendall SC vs. FC Cincinnati | MLS NEXT Flex 2023
1:23

Miami Rush Kendall SC vs. FC Cincinnati | MLS NEXT Flex 2023
Player of the Matchday 12: Evander
0:57

Player of the Matchday 12: Evander
Highlights: Vardar vs. Toronto FC Academy | MLS NEXT Flex 2023
1:27

Highlights: Vardar vs. Toronto FC Academy | MLS NEXT Flex 2023
More Video