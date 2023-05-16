Power Rankings: Dallas, Montréal surge after Rivalry Week wins

Concacaf Champions League is over and they’re in a comfortable position in the East after picking up their third straight MLS win last weekend in Colorado. They’re seven points behind first-place New England, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see them back challenging for the top in the near future. It’s back to the same old, same old in Philly. And that should mean plenty of points are on the way. Especially if the 3-5-2 formation they trotted out at the Rapids allows them to be a little more varied and a little more successful on the road.