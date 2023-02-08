Your Wednesday Kickoff: 10 players primed for a breakout year two

The Philadelphia Union have signed homegrown midfielder McGlynn to a new contract. The 19-year-old is now under contract through the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027. Last season, McGlynn made 23 appearances (nine starts) with one goal and three assists for the MLS Cup finalists. He held the highest passing percentage (86.4%) on the team, completing 548 passes out of 634 attempts, and ranked No. 10 on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Toronto FC have acquired center back Sigurd Rosted from Danish Superliga side Brøndby IF. The 28-year-old Norwegian defender, who arrives via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. Rosted is Toronto’s second major center back signing this offseason; they also landed FC Dallas all-time appearance leader Matt Hedges in free agency. Now, Rosted and Hedges could form a first-choice partnership in a new-look defense that’s backstopped by US international goalkeeper Sean Johnson, a free-agent signing and former New York City FC captain.

The congregation of The Daily Kickoff should be well aware by now, but here at the world’s oldest and longest-running soccer newsletter (probably) we preach the power of Year Two. That goes for expansion teams, new coaches and new players all the same. The second year in MLS is the year those with promise take a leap forward. Basically what I’m saying is congrats to Charlotte on getting a home playoff game.

But in addition to The Crown, there are players across the league lined up to join the Year Two-jump club. In some cases that means their Year One didn’t quite go as planned. In some cases that means their Year One actually went pretty well and their Year Two could be pretty absurd.

I did this last season and picked out Patryk Klimala and Kévin Cabral (oof), but I also claimed Sebastian Driussi and Brenner as possible candidates. It’s far from an exact science. In MLS, what is? There are so many variables that can shift trajectories for better or worse. Even if things don’t work out for everyone though, there are repeated examples of players getting a little more comfortable, teams developing a little more chemistry and big seasons becoming a byproduct of a little extra time to grow into things.