Every Eastern Conference team’s Mr. Reliable & what that indicates

48.2 touches per game

Harrison Afful is getting up there in age. At 36, he’s already thinking about what comes next for him after his playing days are over. He signed a new deal with Charlotte FC over the offseason that involves taking on some work with the club's scouting department. When he is on the field, though, he can receive under pressure, tuck inside to get involved in the halfspaces or central midfield, and is a calm presence on the ball.