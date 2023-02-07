Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy transfer Carlos Harvey to USL Championship's Phoenix Rising

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy have transferred midfielder Carlos Harvey to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old made 10 appearances across three seasons with the LA Galaxy (2020-22), totaling just 240 minutes and last featuring in a 2021 match. The bulk of his playing time came with LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship.

“We’d like to thank Carlos for his time and contributions with the Galaxy and we wish him the best as he continues his career with Phoenix,” LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release.

Before joining the LA Galaxy organization, Harvey began his career with Panamanian First Division side Tauro FC, where he made one appearance during the 2018 campaign.

At the international level, Harvey has made two appearances for Panama since debuting against the US men’s national team in January 2019.

