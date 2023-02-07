Biggest transfer needs: 7 clubs that must address roster holes

There are just two and a half weeks until the 2023 MLS season starts… but two and a half months until the Primary Transfer Window closes (April 24).

Some big to-do list items need checking off soon. Here are seven I’m looking at.

All teams prefer to complete their roster build as early as possible, rather than leaving it late.

I’d also say NYCFC’s No. 9 spot is a need, but it appears the plan is still for Brazilian winger Talles Magno to play through the center. Young striker Gabe Segal is the only other natural center forward on the roster, so they could probably still use another option.

It’s unfair to expect any like-for-like replacement for Moralez. He was a top-five No. 10 in MLS for a half-decade and so important to the club, but they need someone to be the creator-in-chief for this attack. With City Football Group’s network and scouting, expectations for this slot are lofty.

A high-level No. 10 remains the most crucial spot to replace after Moralez returned to Argentina’s Racing Club this winter. Rodríguez looked set to take the reins, plus played better and better as the 2022 season wore on, but his loan from Uruguay’s Montevideo City Torque expired.

All of that occurred after their best player (Taty Castellanos) and a USMNT homegrown midfielder/defender (James Sands) also departed following NYCFC's MLS Cup 2021 win.

The attack will be led by Evander and still includes Colombian wingers Yimmi Chara and Santiago Moreno , plus Sebastian Blanco in his career’s latter stages. It could be one of the best groups in the league, pending the new forward.

Portland have been working through targets, careful to strike the right deal for the right player. For now, with Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Polish DP), Felipe Mora (Chilean international returning from injury) and Nathan Fogaça (Brazilian talent) all on the roster, they don’t have an urgent need to just sign anyone by Matchday 1.

From what I’ve heard, it’s likely to be a player in the Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) range. So, not a huge transfer fee or contract, but still a significant add.

After adding Brazilian attacking midfielder Evander on a club-record deal from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland, Portland remain in the market for another addition, intent to sign a starting-caliber No. 9.

One more key signing at central defense should lock up the core heading into the season.

The club have Andrés Reyes and Sean Nealis as presumed starters at the position, so they’re in a solid spot. But when Gerhard Struber opts for a three-center back system, they’ll need another option. Hassan Ndam and Matthew Nocita round out the current depth chart.

I’m still expecting the New York Red Bulls to make a starting-level addition in central defense after Aaron Long departed in free agency for LAFC .

All that matters is the new signing is a reliable, consistent, goal-scoring forward. Chicago’s 39 goals scored were the second-fewest in MLS last year.

Chicago had made an offer to sign South Korea international and Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo, but those talks are over. After spending $7.5 million to acquire Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri , $6 million on Mexican winger Jairo Torres and more, the club may not be looking at the same spending profile.

Last offseason’s other addition at center forward was Kacper Przybyłko , who had a disappointing first year in ChiTown following a trade from the Philadelphia Union . He’s still at the club… but the plan remains for a DP to arrive too.

By the end of the 2022 campaign, rising Colombian forward Jhon Duran was the starter (and scoring goals), but he departed in a club-record transfer for Aston Villa last month that could reach $22 million when all is said and done. He's already made his English Premier League debut.

No. 9 post-Arango

With Chicho Arango transferred to Liga MX’s Club Pachuca in a deal worth around $6 million and a sell-on percentage, LAFC have no senior natural center forwards left on the roster.

Arango scored 30 goals in just over 3,700 minutes over the last 18 months for LAFC, plus had two goals in 234 postseason minutes en route to winning MLS Cup 2022. Those are big shoes to fill, and LAFC don’t have ultimate freedom in picking a replacement. The club can’t sign a senior DP over the max-TAM charge given their DP and U22 Initiative roster balance. They could sign a Young DP though.

In real English: LAFC can’t go out and sign an in-prime star like Carlos Vela.

Arango wasn’t a DP, to be fair. Adama Diomande, now of Toronto FC, wasn’t either and he was very productive over two seasons. They’ve gotten efficiency from this position before. They’ve also struck deals before, like Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini arriving last summer on TAM contracts. They may be working that angle again.

Sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com LAFC are in talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, but no deal is close. The 33-year-old was left off Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League squad; perhaps there’s a way he can come on a deal under max-TAM.