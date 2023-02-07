Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menéndez to Argentina's Newell’s Old Boys

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Real Salt Lake have loaned winger Jonathan Menéndez to a second Argentine Primera División club, announcing Monday the 28-year-old will join Newell’s Old Boys until the end of 2023.
Menéndez spent half of the 2022 season on loan at Velez Sarsfield after joining them in July, though played in just six games. Like with that previous transaction, RSL can terminate Menéndez’s loan to Newell’s Old Boys as deemed necessary.
The Argentina native has one goal and five assists in 24 matches across competitions for RSL. He originally joined the club in May 2021 from Independiente, another Argentine Primera División side.
As Menéndez departs, RSL’s main wingers are Venezuelan international Jefferson Savarino and Colombian club-record signing Andrés Gómez. Savarino holds a Designated Player spot, while Gomez is a U22 Initiative player.
