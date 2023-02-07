Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menéndez to Argentina's Newell’s Old Boys

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Jonathan Menendez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake have loaned winger Jonathan Menéndez to a second Argentine Primera División club, announcing Monday the 28-year-old will join Newell’s Old Boys until the end of 2023.

Menéndez spent half of the 2022 season on loan at Velez Sarsfield after joining them in July, though played in just six games. Like with that previous transaction, RSL can terminate Menéndez’s loan to Newell’s Old Boys as deemed necessary.

The Argentina native has one goal and five assists in 24 matches across competitions for RSL. He originally joined the club in May 2021 from Independiente, another Argentine Primera División side.

As Menéndez departs, RSL’s main wingers are Venezuelan international Jefferson Savarino and Colombian club-record signing Andrés Gómez. Savarino holds a Designated Player spot, while Gomez is a U22 Initiative player.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake Jonathan Menéndez

Related Stories

LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta
Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF
Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension
More News
More News
Jim Curtin focused on Philadelphia Union, would be "honored" by USMNT chance

Jim Curtin focused on Philadelphia Union, would be "honored" by USMNT chance
LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy re-sign center back Eriq Zavaleta
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF
Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union give Jack McGlynn contract extension
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who’s the next Europe-bound MLS coach?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who’s the next Europe-bound MLS coach?
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
4:25

Top 5 SEA Goals of ’22
More Video