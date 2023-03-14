Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can Austin FC & Philadelphia Union advance in CCL?

Two CCL games tonight
Austin FC will look to come back from a 3-0 deficit against Haiti’s Violette AC, while Philadelphia Union need a win to get past El Salvador’s Alianza FC. Kickoff for both games is set for 8 pm ET.
Portland Timbers sign Ferencváros forward Boli
The Portland Timbers have officially signed Ivorian forward Franck Boli from Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvárosi. The 29-year-old arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Boli scored 42 goals and tallied 11 assists in 126 appearances for Ferencvárosi. Once available for selection, he's expected to compete for Portland's starting No. 9 role.
Inter Miami captain Gregore out indefinitely with foot injury
Inter Miami CF must weather a significant absence in central midfield, as the club announced Monday captain Gregore is out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury in their Matchday 3 defeat at New York City FC. The Brazilian standout's recovery timeline will be determined after a procedure he’ll undergo on Tuesday.
Chicago Fire sign lease for new training facility
Chicago Fire FC, local municipalities and government officials have signed a lease for a new training facility for Chicago’s Major League Soccer team in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on the Near West Side. Construction on the training facility is anticipated to begin later this spring (2023). The club currently trains at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
We’ve reached Round of 16 second legs in CCL. Austin, to advance, are chasing either a 3-0 victory to force penalty kicks or at least a four-goal win. Anything else (especially if away goals factor in) and Violette will complete one of the great CCL upsets ever. Philadelphia just need to win. A 0-0 draw forces penalties and a 1-1 draw gives the advantage to Alianza. Let’s talk it out.
Are you really expecting anything else from Philadelphia?
They went down to El Salvador last week and rotated their lineup in a way we really aren’t used to seeing Philadelphia rotate their lineup. On a bumpy pitch that included canine obstacles to work around, the subs and kids did enough to keep things knotted up at 0-0. They ran out their full-strength starting XI in a 1-0 win over Chicago last weekend, but a lack of travel and an increased sense of urgency should see them put out something close to their best XI tonight (Andre Blake’s groin injury notwithstanding).
At that point, does it kind of feel like we know how this goes down? The Union have been such a sure bet over the last few years. I’m obviously tempting fate in a major way here and I personally can’t wait to have my brand amplified on social media after everyone screenshots this to point out how not smart I am, but I really do feel confident here.
As tough as it is for MLS teams to travel in Concacaf, it feels like teams from other leagues have struggled just as much in their Round of 16 road trips to MLS stadiums as of late. Last year, Liga MX’s Santos took a 1-0 lead into a second-leg road trip to CF Montréal and fell 3-0. Seattle and Honduran side Motagua were tied at 0-0 through the first leg before the eventual champs took off for a 5-0 win. Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles were down 2-0 through one leg and down 6-0 to NYCFC by the end of the second leg. And Guatemala’s Comunicaciones lost 1-0 on the road to the Rapids (even if they technically won that round via penalty kicks).
It is hard to travel a very long way and get results. With what we know about how ruthless the Union can be, are we really expecting anything different tonight? You can’t take anything for granted in this competition of course. But it’s ok to feel a little confident. Just a little.
They’re…they’re going to lose now…aren’t they?
Go MLS and all, but…
Austin have a big task ahead of them. And it’s a task that’s only getting more unique as time goes on.
The Verde & Black need a huge win to stay in this competition. If it’s not a 3-0 win or more, it’s going to have to be a 5-1 win or more (away goals). One more cross sent toward the head of Miche-Naider Chéry (who is reportedly traveling for this one) and that could mean Austin need five goals to survive. Against any team, that’s a tough ask. That includes teams that…well…let’s outline this real quick.
Violette reportedly (not officially) have enough players to play in this one. They seem to have avoided the doomsday scenario where too many players were unavailable due to not having a visa. As far as we know, they’re going to play. As to how many of those players will be starters from last week’s 3-0 win in the Dominican Republic, we’re not sure. We’re actually not even sure how many players will have been on Violette’s team last week. Violette have (reportedly) resorted to bringing in temporary signings from other US-based teams like FC Motown Celtics to make sure they have a full squad tonight. That’s not really Violette’s fault, it’s more just [gestures broadly] “bureaucracy.”
It’s all kind of a mess though. And as a messy, unorganized person it makes it hard not to root for Violette here. Look, I’m probably not supposed to show a preference for either team, but I’ll just say it kind of feels like Violette have Hollywood on their side here. The script calls for a dramatic Violette win with a ragtag group of players who met literally hours beforehand. It would, objectively, be great storytelling.
Soccer doesn’t care about your feelings though. It’s a mean, mean sport. Maybe the meanest. And Austin may just have to be ok with being the antagonist in this case. There’s a good chance they put out their best XI tonight and get the job done. Either way, the narrative tension here is going to be outstanding. Every Austin goal will ratchet up the anxiety for everyone involved just a little bit more. I honestly can’t remember an early-round CCL game I’ve been more invested in. Regardless of the ending, just try and appreciate the story.
LAFC, FC Bayern Munich launch joint talent development venture: LAFC and FC Bayern Munich announced on Monday a global soccer development cooperation named “Red&Gold Football.” The Munich-based venture will provide a platform for young talent featuring high-level development and a pathway to first-team soccer. The two clubs each own 50 percent of Red&Gold Football's shares and, together, envision further cooperation with other football clubs and development academies throughout the world as part of a global development initiative.
Atlanta United's Wiley named Player of the Matchday: Atlanta United looked like a vintage version of themselves Saturday in a 3-0 win over Southeast rival Charlotte FC, and homegrown Caleb Wiley played a starring role. The 18-year-old struck for a brace and added an assist – all in the first half – ensuring three big points in the standings for the Five Stripes and Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors for Matchday 3 of the 2023 season.
- Here’s your Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
- Voting for Goal of the Matchday for MLS Matchday 3 is now open.
- Peter Galindo picked out 10 Canada players to watch as Concacaf Nations League returns.
- Tom Bogert predicted the USMNT’s March Nations League roster.
- Charles Boehm looked at the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 3.
- ICYMI: Matt Doyle’s Sunday column is up and good.
- A new Insider Notebook just dropped.
- Dénis Bouanga’s hot start has provided answers in attack for LAFC.
Good luck out there. What were you doing at 17?