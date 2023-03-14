Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can Austin FC & Philadelphia Union advance in CCL?

Chicago Fire FC, local municipalities and government officials have signed a lease for a new training facility for Chicago’s Major League Soccer team in the Roosevelt Square neighborhood on the Near West Side. Construction on the training facility is anticipated to begin later this spring (2023). The club currently trains at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Inter Miami CF must weather a significant absence in central midfield, as the club announced Monday captain Gregore is out indefinitely after suffering a Lisfranc injury in their Matchday 3 defeat at New York City FC. The Brazilian standout's recovery timeline will be determined after a procedure he’ll undergo on Tuesday.

The Portland Timbers have officially signed Ivorian forward Franck Boli from Hungarian top-flight side Ferencvárosi. The 29-year-old arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. Boli scored 42 goals and tallied 11 assists in 126 appearances for Ferencvárosi. Once available for selection, he's expected to compete for Portland's starting No. 9 role.

Austin FC will look to come back from a 3-0 deficit against Haiti’s Violette AC , while Philadelphia Union need a win to get past El Salvador’s Alianza FC . Kickoff for both games is set for 8 pm ET.

We’ve reached Round of 16 second legs in CCL. Austin, to advance, are chasing either a 3-0 victory to force penalty kicks or at least a four-goal win. Anything else (especially if away goals factor in) and Violette will complete one of the great CCL upsets ever. Philadelphia just need to win. A 0-0 draw forces penalties and a 1-1 draw gives the advantage to Alianza. Let’s talk it out.

It is hard to travel a very long way and get results. With what we know about how ruthless the Union can be, are we really expecting anything different tonight? You can’t take anything for granted in this competition of course. But it’s ok to feel a little confident. Just a little.

As tough as it is for MLS teams to travel in Concacaf, it feels like teams from other leagues have struggled just as much in their Round of 16 road trips to MLS stadiums as of late. Last year, Liga MX’s Santos took a 1-0 lead into a second-leg road trip to CF Montréal and fell 3-0. Seattle and Honduran side Motagua were tied at 0-0 through the first leg before the eventual champs took off for a 5-0 win. Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles were down 2-0 through one leg and down 6-0 to NYCFC by the end of the second leg. And Guatemala’s Comunicaciones lost 1-0 on the road to the Rapids (even if they technically won that round via penalty kicks).

At that point, does it kind of feel like we know how this goes down? The Union have been such a sure bet over the last few years. I’m obviously tempting fate in a major way here and I personally can’t wait to have my brand amplified on social media after everyone screenshots this to point out how not smart I am, but I really do feel confident here.

They went down to El Salvador last week and rotated their lineup in a way we really aren’t used to seeing Philadelphia rotate their lineup. On a bumpy pitch that included canine obstacles to work around, the subs and kids did enough to keep things knotted up at 0-0. They ran out their full-strength starting XI in a 1-0 win over Chicago last weekend, but a lack of travel and an increased sense of urgency should see them put out something close to their best XI tonight (Andre Blake’s groin injury notwithstanding).

Go MLS and all, but…

Austin have a big task ahead of them. And it’s a task that’s only getting more unique as time goes on.

The Verde & Black need a huge win to stay in this competition. If it’s not a 3-0 win or more, it’s going to have to be a 5-1 win or more (away goals). One more cross sent toward the head of Miche-Naider Chéry (who is reportedly traveling for this one) and that could mean Austin need five goals to survive. Against any team, that’s a tough ask. That includes teams that…well…let’s outline this real quick.

Violette reportedly (not officially) have enough players to play in this one. They seem to have avoided the doomsday scenario where too many players were unavailable due to not having a visa. As far as we know, they’re going to play. As to how many of those players will be starters from last week’s 3-0 win in the Dominican Republic, we’re not sure. We’re actually not even sure how many players will have been on Violette’s team last week. Violette have (reportedly) resorted to bringing in temporary signings from other US-based teams like FC Motown Celtics to make sure they have a full squad tonight. That’s not really Violette’s fault, it’s more just [gestures broadly] “bureaucracy.”

It’s all kind of a mess though. And as a messy, unorganized person it makes it hard not to root for Violette here. Look, I’m probably not supposed to show a preference for either team, but I’ll just say it kind of feels like Violette have Hollywood on their side here. The script calls for a dramatic Violette win with a ragtag group of players who met literally hours beforehand. It would, objectively, be great storytelling.