10 Canada players to watch as Concacaf Nations League returns

For the first time since a 114-day hiatus following the 2022 FIFA World Cup , the Canada men’s national team will return to action later this March.

However, there are a handful of players, both familiar and potentially new, that are worth monitoring, including a few standouts from the start of the 2023 MLS season.

Suffice it to say, this is a crucial window for Canada, who will likely rely on the usual suspects for these two matches.

Pivotal Concacaf Nations League matches await – first away against Curaçao (March 25 in Willemstad), then at home against Honduras ( March 28 at BMO Field in Toronto ). Topping the group will not only secure Canada a semifinal berth in League A, but it’ll also create momentum as the 2024 Copa America arrives next year and qualify teams for the 2023 Gold Cup.

Here are 10 players, including five MLS-based names, to watch ahead of the March roster announcement.

Larin was usually reliable for Canada even when he wasn’t playing regularly, but now that “Larinismo” is sweeping through Valladolid, he could be a menace against Curaçao and Honduras.

It proves that a lot can change in a very short time, too. Entering the World Cup, Jonathan David (Lille) was Canada’s sole in-form striker. Now with Larin firing again, both of the team’s current top scorers are entering this window with full confidence.

There’s no stopping Cyle Larin at Real Valladolid these days. The former Orlando City SC striker scored his fourth goal in seven games for the LaLiga club after joining on loan from Belgium's Club Brugge.

Kone is engaged, pressing aggressively, routinely recovering possession, timing his challenges well and reading the play excellently. Perhaps the dream double pivot of Koné and Stephen Eustáquio could become a reality sooner rather than later.

That’s no longer the case since the midfielder moved to Watford FC . Koné has made remarkable improvements defensively as a box-to-box midfielder for the EFL Championship outfit.

There was a common sentiment around Ismaël Koné when he was killing it with CF Montréal : He was a joy to watch on the ball and confidently dominated games in possession, but lacked the defensive acumen to be a trusted starter for manager John Herdman at the national-team level.

If Johnston carries that into this camp, then Larin, David and the rest of the forward corps will be salivating.

Johnston recorded his first assist for Celtic in their Scottish Cup quarterfinal victory over Hearts this weekend, and it’s safe to say the achievement was a long time coming. The 24-year-old has been a regular threat in the final third with his crossing and overall distribution. The finishing just hadn’t been there from his teammates.

Johnston is suspended for the Curaçao match after getting sent off in June’s loss to Honduras, but if he plays against Los Catrachos in Toronto, it’ll be fascinating to see if his newfound confidence in the final third will translate to the national team.

Canada’s World Cup campaign left fans with several “what ifs,” from Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty vs. Belgium to their horrible luck finishing.

But out of all the setbacks, Stephen Eustáquio’s injury against Croatia might’ve been the true nail in the coffin. Once he went down, no one else was able to consistently replace his brilliance.

Having recovered from that hamstring injury, Eustáquio should provide a reminder of his sheer quality. With how he dictates games offensively and defensively, the 26-year-old midfielder is arguably Canada’s most important player.