Insider notebook: Roberto Firmino to MLS? Nottingham Forest midfielder to DC United? 

The 2023 regular season is racing towards Matchday 4, but front offices remain hard at work to improve teams.

Firmino has a few other MLS-based connections as well: Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner was also at Hoffenheim when Firmino was signed, while Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre was Liverpool's CEO when Firmino was acquired in 2015.

LAFC are reportedly interested as well, as should most MLS clubs who can swing the budget/roster math. St. Louis have room to add Firmino as a Designated Player, as do LAFC. St. Louis CITY's current DPs are two other Bundesliga alums: midfielder Eduard Löwen and striker João Klauss . LAFC's two DPs are forwards Carlos Vela and Dénis Bouanga .

How likely is it that St. Louis, currently in their expansion year, pull it off? It’s too early to tell, but a host of clubs will attempt to sign Firmino, ranging from Europe to MLS to the Middle East. He has been linked with Italian Serie A side Inter Milan (according to Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth) and others.

Notably, St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has a connection with Firmino. He was at Hoffenheim when the club signed the Brazilian, playing a key role in the original acquisition as well as his transfer to Liverpool. The pair have kept a connection ever since.

Firmino has 108g/79a in 355 appearances for the storied English club, leading the lines as Liverpool won their first league title since 1990 and the 2019 UEFA Champions League. They have finished top three in the EPL each of the last four seasons and made two more Champions League finals in addition to the aforementioned 2019 title.

Firmino, 31, recently informed Liverpool that he will depart the club when his contract expires this summer. The Brazil international originally joined Liverpool in 2015 and has been the starting No. 9 during the Premier League club’s return to glory.

St. Louis CITY SC are among the clubs interested in Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

LA Galaxy finalizing deal for Argentine youth int’l

The LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to sign Argentine youth international left back Julián Aude from Lanús, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. He would hit the roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

Aude, 19, has already made 54 first-team appearances for his boyhood Argentine Primera División side. He started three games for Argentina at the 2023 South American U-20 Championship in January.

The Galaxy already had all three U22 Initiative slots filled with striker Dejan Joveljić, homegrown Efraín Álvarez and new right-back addition Lucas Calegari, but will likely move Álvarez off the roster designation to maximize salary cap space and add Aude. For the U22 Initiative, transfer fees are not calculated into a budget hit and the player’s salary hits the cap at a fixed rate, based on age. Aude will hit the cap at $150,000 because he is under 21.

The Galaxy are facing a transfer restriction this summer, in which they can essentially only add players from within the league. The official language, announced in December, reads: “The Galaxy will be prohibited from registering a player who requires the receipt of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from outside of the United States and Canada during the Secondary Transfer Window in 2023.”

That gives urgency that international additions, like Aude and Calegari (loan from Brazil’s Fluminense with a purchase option), have to be done in the Primary Transfer Window, which closes on April 24.

Chicago Fire finalizing deal for U22 Initiative left back

Chicago Fire FC are finalizing the acquisition of Mexican left back Alonso Aceves on loan from Liga MX’s Pachuca. The deal includes a purchase option and he will hit the cap via the U22 Initiative.

The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio first reported the news.

Aceves, 21, joined Spanish second-tier club Real Oviedo on loan in the summer and made 10 appearances before returning to Pachuca in January. He has 23 appearances with the Pachuca first team.

The Fire had been looking to make an addition at left back during this window, giving another option alongside Venezuelan international Miguel Navarro. They recently added Greek forward Georgios Koutsias on a U22 Initiative deal (from PAOK), as well as veteran striker Kei Kamara in a trade with CF Montréal. They remain in the market for a DP center forward.