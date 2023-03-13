Dénis Bouanga’s hot start provides the answer in attack for LAFC

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo knew the questions would come when the club transferred Cristian Arango to Liga MX’s Pachuca ahead of the 2023 MLS season. How would the defending Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champions replace the Colombian’s scoring output of 35 goals in 58 games across all competitions?

Cherundolo wasn't concerned.

In his postgame comments following a 4-0 thrashing of the New England Revolution, he explained the club recruits players to perfectly fit his system, which creates an abundance of scoring chances. Also, he knew he had Dénis Bouanga.

The 28-year-old forward, who arrived from France's Saint-Etienne on a Designated Player deal last season, is starting to show what he's capable of early this season. Bouanga followed the first hat trick of his career in a 3-0 win over host Alajuelense in the club’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 opener in Costa Rica on Thursday with a brace against the Revs Sunday at BMO Stadium to conclude Matchday 3.

“We're delighted with Dénis. We knew he had the potential last year to score a lot of goals in this league and to be one of the best players in the league.” Cherundolo said. “Last year it didn't click prolifically but he was still a very important piece of our championship team. And this year, he is scoring and he will continue to score. He's good.”