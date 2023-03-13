Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3

Goal of the Matchday

The early-season golazos kept on coming during Matchday 3, and we've got four AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees as proof.

D.C. United salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Orlando City SC thanks to a stunner from Chris Durkin. With 10 minutes remaining, the homegrown midfielder cut with his right at the edge of the box before lacing a left-footed strike to the far post that helped the Black-and-Red stay undefeated at Audi Field in 2023.

Taylor Washington went all out for his first MLS goal, sealing Nashville SC's 2-0 win over CF Montréal with a karate-kick volley. The veteran defender looked like a seasoned striker when sending Shaq Moore's cross past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in the 89th minute to secure all three points at GEODIS Park.

Austin FC were 2-1 winners at Real Salt Lake, with Jon Gallagher setting the tone early as the Verde & Black bounced back from Concacaf Champions League disappointment. In the 9th minute, Gallagher unleashed a left-footed rocket into the upper corner from distance, nothing Zac MacMath – or any other goalkeeper – could do to stop it.

The San Jose Earthquakes needed an inspired moment from Cristian Espinoza to beat the Colorado Rapids, 1-0, Saturday at PayPal Park. The Argentine playmaker took matters into his own hands in the 78th minute, curling a right-footed shot past William Yarbrough to give the Quakes the late victory.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

