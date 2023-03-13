Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3

The early-season golazos kept on coming during Matchday 3, and we've got four AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday nominees as proof.

D.C. United salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Orlando City SC thanks to a stunner from Chris Durkin. With 10 minutes remaining, the homegrown midfielder cut with his right at the edge of the box before lacing a left-footed strike to the far post that helped the Black-and-Red stay undefeated at Audi Field in 2023.

Taylor Washington went all out for his first MLS goal, sealing Nashville SC's 2-0 win over CF Montréal with a karate-kick volley. The veteran defender looked like a seasoned striker when sending Shaq Moore's cross past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in the 89th minute to secure all three points at GEODIS Park.

The San Jose Earthquakes needed an inspired moment from Cristian Espinoza to beat the Colorado Rapids, 1-0, Saturday at PayPal Park. The Argentine playmaker took matters into his own hands in the 78th minute, curling a right-footed shot past William Yarbrough to give the Quakes the late victory.