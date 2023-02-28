MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Portland Timbers to sign Ferencváros forward Franck Boli

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The Portland Timbers are signing Ivorian forward Franck Boli from Hungarian club Ferencváros, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Portland have been looking to add another option up top during the Primary Transfer Window and ultimately landed on Boli, via a deal that isn't guaranteed long-term, to maximize cap flexibility moving forward. The Timbers also remain in the market to add a center back after trading Bill Tuiloma to Charlotte FC last week.

Boli, 29, has 42 goals and 11 assists in 126 appearances with Ferencváros, a heavyweight in the Hungarian top flight. He scored twice in 77 minutes in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2020-21. This year, he has three goals in 428 minutes in league play for the club.

The center forward has made one appearance with the Ivorian national team, appearing in a 2021 World Cup qualifier.

Prior to moving to Hungary, the well-traveled Boli featured for Norweigan club Stabaek and Chinese Super League side Liaoning FC.

The Timbers have Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Nathan Fogaça as options up top, as well as the currently-injured Felipe Mora. Boli will give head coach Gio Savarese another option in attack.

Portland kicked off their 2023 season on Monday night with a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. Niezgoda started and Fogaça came off the bench, while club-record signing Evander made his debut in attacking midfield. DP winger Yimmi Chara was forced to exit the match with a non-contact injury.

The Timbers travel to face reigning MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield winners LAFC during Matchday 2 (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).

