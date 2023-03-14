USMNT roster projection: Who could be called up for Concacaf Nations League?

The international soccer calendar waits for no one, including federations that have no sporting director, no general manager and no (full-time) head coach at the moment.

The USMNT called 24 players in January and 26 players in September . They haven’t quite gone that high recently. Still, I went with 29 because of the transitional nature of the federation.

One of the caveats for me is there’s no limit to roster size, unlike the World Cup or Gold Cup. How bloated will the squad numbers be? Argentina named 35 players for their March window roster. Mexico named 34 for their Nations League games. That’s a lot! Anyway. Just something to keep in mind that roster size here is very, very fluid.

Interim head coach Anthony Hudson and his staff had a training camp and friendlies ( 2-1 loss against Serbia , 0-0 draw with Colombia ) in January, made up of mostly domestic-based players and European-based players who were not regulars with their respective first teams. This month, there are no restrictions and (knock on wood) an extremely healthy pool to choose from, an anomaly for the USMNT over the last cycle.

A more inclusive roster makes sense, but let the record show Matt Doyle has sent me numerous texts to say I’m wrong. I think that’s his favorite text to send me. Well, second favorite behind when the New York Knicks lose a big game.

Here’s the first instance where I’m leaning into a likely larger squad with a fourth goalkeeper, allowing 18-year-old Gaga Slonina to join the group. If Doyle is right and it’s a smaller roster, I’d assume Slonina just drops to the U-20 camp.

The question is if there’ll be another central defender or not. A fifth CB may be pushing it, but I think Miles Robinson seamlessly slots back into the group. He would have been on the World Cup roster and perhaps a key starter if not for his torn Achilles in May 2022. The good news? Physically, he seems to have already gained his explosive athleticism, which can take some time after this kind of injury (see: Aaron Long ).

Cameron Carter-Vickers has shown his quality at Celtic. Chris Richards has been good at Crystal Palace when he’s fit. Walker Zimmerman remains that dude. The top four CBs pick themselves.

Tim Ream has been among this Premier League season’s best center backs at 35 years young, helping lead a club that was meant to be in a relegation fight, but is instead pushing for UEFA Conference League soccer. It’s an awesome story.

I’m not sure if the USMNT will add a fifth fullback to the roster – I am pushing it with numbers – but DeJuan Jones did enough in January to remain with the group in March. Backup left back remains a question mark, so like a few other spots that aren’t defined, extra roster spots to add competition is welcomed.

DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally are both likely to retain their place in the squad after the World Cup, particularly Scally as he continues to improve in the Bundesliga and develop at the age of 20.

Sergiño Dest has not had a great loan at AC Milan, but he’s still the unquestioned first-choice right back for the USMNT. Antonee Robinson has flourished at Fulham and has left back on lock for his country, too.

Perhaps Internacional’s Johnny Cardoso could come in as another option at DM. Seattle ’s Cristian Roldan is a valuable member of the pool, but with the abnormally strong bill of health at both central midfield and right winger, there may not be room this time.

Malik Tillman has been awesome for Rangers this season, with 7g/4a in just under 1,600 league minutes. He can fill a few roles in the 4-3-3 the group has been playing, but midfield seems like the right spot to list him for now.

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, now Premier League teammates at Leeds, are among the first two names on the team sheet. Yunus Musah isn’t far behind. It’s an established starting midfield trio. Luca de la Torre is the obvious backup, as is Kellyn Acosta .

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

Tim Weah (Lille)

Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson and Gio Reyna are obvious choices. If they’re fit, they’re on the roster and playing minutes, simple as. U.S. Soccer released the investigation into former head coach Gregg Berhalter, with the Reyna family at the center of it. Hudson has spoken that it’s time to move on from the incident.

Alejandro Zendejas was a surprise inclusion in the January camp, both for his dual-national status and the fact Club América were under no obligation to release him amid their Liga MX season. But the USMNT and Club América worked it out so he’d play against Serbia and return early. That would signal he is serious about wanting to commit his future to the US and reports over the last couple of weeks say he’s made his decision after not making Mexico’s roster under new manager Diego Cocca.

I very much expect Zendejas to be on this roster, committing his future to the USMNT. (UPDATE: Zendejas formally committed to the USMNT on Tuesday morning.)

With the strength of the winger group (and the rare instance in which none of them are currently injured), there may not be room for Taylor Booth or Djordje Mihailovic despite their impact at Eredivisie sides Utrecht and AZ Alkmaar, respectively. Looks like the same for MLS-based Paul Arriola (Dallas) and Jordan Morris (Seattle).