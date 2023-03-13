Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 3?

Yes, we’re probably a bit biased, but it’s not really that hot of a take, is it? YPPOTW-eligible players scored or created a third of the 27 goals scored across the weekend along with several man-of-the-match-worthy performances on both sides of the ball.

Could Wiley be the unexpected key to getting the Five Stripes humming again? With so many of his attacking colleagues the types to want the ball at their feet, the homegrown’s timing, pace and motor off the ball were the difference-maker on Saturday – and we can expect Gonzalo Pineda to lean into that going forward.

In the process, Wiley became the fourth-youngest player in league history with at least three goal contributions in a single half, behind only Alphonso Davies (twice) and OG MLS starlet Bobby Convey. For the record, he also chipped in 11 defensive actions to boot.

Here’s a mild surprise: Not even Dénis Bouanga going nuclear in LAFC ’s rout of New England could prevent Wiley from earning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors. The 18-year-old lefty scored two of ATLUTD ’s goals and assisted on a third as they shredded Charlotte FC into crispy thin strips in transition en route to an emphatic 3-0 win that was locked up before the halftime whistle.

Now he just has to do it all over again, and hope enough of his teammates do the same, if ATX are to overturn their steep aggregate deficit in Tuesday’s CCL Round-of-16 second leg at Q2 Stadium.

The youngster had already stamped his mark on the proceedings by notching an assist on Jon Gallagher ’s opener, and he also put in work on the defensive side, winning 9/16 duels, tabbing three tackles, seven recoveries and five interceptions, and drawing two fouls.

In a match where all three goals were scored in the first 33 minutes, Wolff galloped forward from deep in central midfield to conjure up the winner, slashing open RSL with the ball at his feet before uncorking a superbly-struck finish from long range for his first career MLS goal.

Here’s another 18-year-old doing MOTM things in a big away win, ATX’ s 2-1 defeat of Real Salt Lake – a result that, let’s be honest, was very, very timely indeed for a side that had just been humiliated in their first-ever Concacaf Champions League match in midweek, by massive Haitian underdogs Violette AC.

You love to see it. 🥹 Owen’s goal against RSL makes him and Head Coach Josh Wolff the 8th father-son duo to score in MLS! pic.twitter.com/Ne09YCckun

Incredibly, thanks to his good work in January camp, the Galaxy homegrown logged his first two US men’s national team caps before he saw his first two MLS appearances. Some might frame that factoid as a subtle nudge of Gs coach Greg Vanney by the USMNT’s coaching staff; others would just consider it the universe speaking to Neal and his club.

Regardless, the 19-year-old center back got his first MLS start on Saturday and excelled under duress, helping LA hang on to a clean sheet away from home despite heavy pressure by Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park. Neal completed 97% of his 60 passes and made five blocks, five recoveries and three clearances in the 0-0 draw.

“We've always been super high on his talent and his ability,” Vanney said afterwards. “Tonight he showed it a little bit different side, which is just the grittiness defensively and making some plays in the box by doing some of that side … his game reading and winning some duels and making some great defensive plays.”