Your Thursday Kickoff: Who are the 2022 MLS award favorites? 

End-of-season awards are coming soon because the end of the season is coming soon. At this point, we have a solid idea of who will win some of these while some of them still feel like they could be decided as late as Decision Day. So, let’s look at the favorites for each award and let’s look at who might still be challenging them up until the final whistle. And definitely don’t try and think too much about how this newsletter itself might end up influencing who the favorites actually are; it will just make your brain hurt and cause you to lose faith in a perfect system you shouldn’t question.