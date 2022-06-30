MLS midseason awards: 2022's best players and coach so far

As MLS Week 17 comes to a close, we’re at the halfway point of the 2022 season. And boy has it flown by.

This juncture, among other things, allows for a period of reflection. Which teams are legitimate trophy contenders? Which players are a clear cut above the rest? Which coaches are working wonders on the sidelines and training ground?

We’re answering most of those inquiries in MLSsoccer.com’s midseason awards; stay tuned for more team-by-team analysis in the coming weeks. And for the sake of transparency, a dozen folks offered their top fives on honors that’ll get officially recognized as the league’s 27th campaign concludes later this year. Individuals recognized are a byproduct of said votes, granting an early frontrunner and four runner-ups (listed in sequential order, five total).

There are plenty of questions still to be answered, and league dynamics could change drastically this summer and fall. But in the meantime, let’s get underway on what’s defined the 2022 season to date.