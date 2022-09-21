USA vs. Japan: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup prep friendly

The US men’s national team ’s penultimate game before competing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup has arrived, meeting Japan on Friday morning in Düsseldorf, Germany.

These games build toward Group B play getting underway in Qatar on Nov. 21 vs. Wales. With the top two nations reaching the Round of 16, the USMNT will also face England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) in Group B.

Here’s what awaits head coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad in their first of two September camp friendlies against a top Asian foe, with a Sept. 27 meeting against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain also on the horizon.

Since finishing third in the Concacaf Octagonal qualifying process and booking their World Cup return, this will be the USMNT’s third friendly against a World Cup-bound nation. With both games on home soil, they drew Uruguay 0-0 and beat Morocco 3-0 in June.

Injuries defined much of the USMNT’s qualifying process, and Berhalter’s group will again be shorthanded against Japan. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and winger Tim Weah (Lille) were left off the original 26-man roster due to injury, then midfielder Yunus Musah (Valencia) and center backs Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) were forced to withdraw as well.

Those absences will test the USMNT’s depth, especially in defense, though no greater spotlight is on the striker situation. Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin) was omitted despite strong form for the German Bundesliga’s top team, leaving Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Josh Sargent (Norwich City) and Ricardo Pepi (Groningen) all preferred for this tune-up camp. They’ll be hoping to reward Berhalter’s preference.