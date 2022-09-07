MVP Power Rankings: Hany Mukhtar, Sebastian Driussi set for photo finish

This is (almost) it. Each month we check in with the MLSsoccer.com staff to get their thoughts on the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race. With just a few regular-season games left, this is our last barometer before these same people help decide the actual award a month or so from now.

So, we ended up with 10 people outside the top five. I didn’t check, but I’m assuming it’s a record. It seems like most of the voters spent their time either deciding between Philadelphia Union players, LAFC players, trying to be kind of hipster about their choices or, sometimes, all three.

It’s too many names to really highlight, but can we all just agree that everyone listed here has been both 1) Excellent at soccer and 2) Critical to the success of a good to even great team? Cool? Cool.

If you thought you’d come here to see if we settled the Andre Blake vs. Daniel Gazdag discussion the Union fans have been having for the last couple of weeks, I’m going to assume you didn’t really expect this curveball.

Jose Martinez got a nice push from the good folks at Extratime and deservedly so. Per FBref, El Brujo enters this week in the 92nd percentile in tackles plus interceptions per 90 among midfielders. He’s in the 92nd percentile as well for the percentage of dribblers he tackles per 90. You can’t get by him. He’s been a crucial part of the best defense in the league.

Of course, the same thing can be said for Blake. The only keeper who has an argument to Blake’s throne atop the goalkeeping leaderboard is New England’s Djordje Petrovic, who’s played half the minutes. Blake is second to Petrovic in goals allowed versus the expected goals totals he’s faced. He’s been good enough to keep out 8.5 goals relative to the xG Philadelphia have allowed. The next closest player, Portland’s Aljaz Ivacic, has kept out 4.5.