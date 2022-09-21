LAFC's Maxime Crepeau & Max Bretos meet Kaiser Permanente Cancer Warriors

As part of the club's Kick Childhood Cancer Initiatives, LAFC hosted a special virtual event that saw goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and club broadcaster Max Bretos speak to 10 Kaiser Permanente cancer warriors.

The event was sponsored through LAFC's partnership with Kaiser Permanente, which dates back to the club's 2018 entry into MLS. The club released a video recapping the Q&A sessions, which saw the participants pick Bretos and Crepeau's brain about a wide range of topics.