Transfer outlook: How many 22 Under 22 players could move abroad?

Every year, the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list is raided by clubs abroad. This trend has only grown stronger as the league evolves and the influx of young talent – both acquired from abroad and developed in MLS academies – proliferates.

Last year at this time I wrote about most lists having at least six or so players gone already, then I looked at who could be next. I may have undersold it.

Eight of last year’s top 11 in 22 Under 22 have already transferred abroad. The top three (Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike and James Sands) all went in the winter. All in all, 10 of last year’s 22 have already transferred abroad within the last 12 months, and an 11th (David Ochoa) has changed teams in MLS.