Leagues Cup Showcase: How to watch & stream, preview of MLS vs. Liga MX games

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas

Currently on the outside looking in of the MLS playoff picture, RSL still have a chance at making the postseason with just two games remaining. No stranger to showdowns against Mexican opposition, the Claret & Cobalt fell just short of Concacaf Champions League glory in the 2010-11 CCL final against Monterrey, who took the tournament with a dramatic 1-0 win in Salt Lake after tying 2-2 in the away leg.