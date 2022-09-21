Leagues Cup Showcase: How to watch & stream, preview of MLS vs. Liga MX games

The 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase is a competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX clubs.
For its third edition, Leagues Cup will expand significantly in 2023 and include all MLS and Liga MX clubs in a month-long tournament that also secures qualification for the Concacaf Champions League League.
This year, the competition format consists of five games – two of which were played on Aug. 3:
- LA Galaxy 2, Chivas 0
- LAFC 0 (5), Club América 0 (6)
Here's how to watch the three remaining matches.
How to watch and stream
- USA: ESPN, UniMás, TUDN
- Mexico: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 7:06 pm ET
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
How to watch and stream
- USA: ESPN, Univision, TUDN
- Mexico: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 9:06 pm ET
Where
- GEODIS PARK | Nashville, Tennessee
How to watch and stream
- USA: TUDN, ESPN+
- Mexico: TUDN
When
- Thursday, Sept. 22 | 10:06 pm ET
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
FC Cincinnati vs Chivas
Currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, FC Cincinnati are looking to qualify for their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange & Blue boast MLS assists leader (18) Luciano Acosta as well as breakout striker Brandon Vazquez, who's currently on 16 goals and five assists this season.
Vazquez was linked to Wednesday's opponent over the summer, with Cincy reportedly putting a $5 million price tag on the 23-year-old after initial inquiries from Chivas. El Rebaño are currently in seventh place in Liga MX, with a 5W-4L-7D record.
Nashville SC vs Club América
Another featured player in the MLS playoff race, Nashville SC still don't have a ticket booked with just two games remaining. However, their postseason future looks all but secured thanks in large part to Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar, who leads the league with 23 goals and has 11 assists to his name.
Club América, meanwhile, sit atop the Liga MX standings and are riding an 11-game unbeaten streak. Their star-studded roster includes midfielder Alejandro Zendejas, who's represented both the US and Mexico at the youth level but has yet to earn a senior cap and remains eligible for both national teams.
Real Salt Lake vs Atlas
Currently on the outside looking in of the MLS playoff picture, RSL still have a chance at making the postseason with just two games remaining. No stranger to showdowns against Mexican opposition, the Claret & Cobalt fell just short of Concacaf Champions League glory in the 2010-11 CCL final against Monterrey, who took the tournament with a dramatic 1-0 win in Salt Lake after tying 2-2 in the away leg.
Winners of the Supercopa de la Liga MX over the summer, Atlas are having a rough go of in the league this season, with a 2W-10L-4D record that's good for 17th place. They were also handily beaten by NYCFC last week in Campeones Cup.