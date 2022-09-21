Top 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR future candidates

Take a look at the 2022 edition … here we’re looking at some teenagers who are likely to be on the list in the coming years.

Every year voting for 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR gets more and more difficult. There aren’t enough spots to go around.

Chris Brady , 18, is yet to make his MLS debut, but won the Golden Glove at the U-20 Concacaf Championship, has already signed a contract extension with the Fire and was the subject of a rejected bid from UEFA Champions League side Club Brugge earlier this year. Not bad before an MLS debut.

Chicago Fire FC have agreed to transfer Gaga Slonina to Chelsea for January 2023, but they have plenty of young talent still at the club, including a potential replacement US youth international goalkeeper.

Duran has 6g/3a this season and is one of the league’s biggest talents. Oh, yeah, he’s currently with the Colombian senior national team. Bright future.

Jhon Duran , meanwhile, has taken the starting center forward role during his debut season in Chicago after arriving as a highly-touted 18-year-old from Colombia.

Brian Gutierrez , 19, just signed a new contract extension of his own with the Fire and has played just under 1,500 minutes already this year. The USYNT attacker will look to build on a solid season ahead of 2023.

Edelman, 19, is also the US U-20s captain. He has won a more regular role in RBNY’s midfield of late, with eight starts this season.

One of the names who came up most often when talking to various MLS technical staffers about who should have been on this year’s 22 Under 22 list was Daniel Edelman , the New York Red Bulls ' homegrown defensive midfielder.

The future is bright for the USYNT winger, with two goals in only 112 MLS minutes across seven appearances.

Edelman's teammate and fellow homegrown Serge Ngoma , 17, looked a livewire in his limited minutes this year, including scoring a game-winning goal against Atlanta United , but then he picked up a hamstring injury that halted his season.

The Philadelphia Union had three players on this year’s 22 Under 22 list and could have realistically had as many as six. In the coming years, expect Quinn Sullivan (18) and Brandan Craig (18) to be on the rankings.

Both players were regulars with the US U-20s as they won a third straight Concacaf Championship, qualifying for both the U-20 World Cup and Olympics. Craig is currently the top backup to Philly's Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott, two center backs who will be on most Best XI and Defender of the Year ballots.