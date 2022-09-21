Then & now: How the path from youth to pro has changed with MLS

The current MLS academy setup is impressive and the country is now starting to see the effects of a proper soccer education. MLS youth development is producing talent the European football market is after.

The level of talent is quite different from when I was coming through the youth system more than 20 years ago. MLS academies did not exist, so young players had to excel in club soccer as well as in the Olympic Development Program in hopes they’d get an invitation to a US youth national team camp. Fast forward to today, a myriad of academy players are accumulating valuable training sessions with first teams to go along with professional minutes in MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT .

The path then

When I was a youth player out of New Hampshire, I quickly realized in order to improve I needed to face top competition and be consistently tested. In my father, I had a coach who knew the game very well and had me watch countless VHS tapes of the 1994 World Cup matches. He was born and raised in Gambia and was driven to put me in the best competitive environments to ensure I had the necessary growth to fulfill my potential. He moved me to Massachusetts at the age of 13 to play club soccer. At the time, the Olympic Development Program represented a massive opportunity for kids as it offered them a chance to be in front of the youth national team coaches. The residency program in Bradenton, Florida within IMG’s setup was the ultimate goal.

I was devastated when I was not one of the few players chosen across the country to attend the camp. I was small and didn’t have the strength at that age to hold off much bigger defenders. There were very few options for elite development, but I was able to excel in another way. I attended a prestigious boarding school called Brooks School, which offered an elite education and allowed me to learn many new skills that would help shape me as a person.

At the same time, I made the most of an opportunity I had to play club soccer for FC Greater Boston Bolts under John Kerr, the current Duke men’s soccer head coach. He was the first coach I had who played professionally and he was able to put our club in fantastic tournaments to provide us exposure.

Coach Kerr opened my eyes to the game when he brought our team to Europe to compete against several top academy clubs. We lined up against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, and a few Premier League clubs. That was the moment I realized I needed to be in Europe. The tempo and the level of pressure to perform convinced me that, to become my very best self, I had to find a way to get there.