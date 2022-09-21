Pediatric cancer fighter Jacob designs Unite & Conquer jersey number as part of Kick Childhood Cancer Month

The jersey numbers worn by Atlanta United on the club's BLVCK kits for their September 10 match against Toronto FC at Mercedez-Benz Stadium didn't feature their typical design.

As part of the club's United & Conquer Cancer campaign that spans through the month of September, Atlanta enlisted the help of 14-year-old Jacob Bannister from Marietta, Ga., who is fighting pediatric cancer after getting diagnosed when he was 13.

Inspired by the club's "Unite Against Cancer" slogan, Jacob came up with the jersey number design that featured those words in red and black letters against a gold background, which the players dawned as they took the field.

Jacob was the honorary captain for the match, leading the procession through the Delta tunnel and was among the first to stand on the field during the pregame ceremonies, lining up next to the players as they went on to win the match 4-2.