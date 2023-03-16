Your Thursday Kickoff: What happens next in CCL for Philadelphia, LAFC & Vancouver?

The US men’s national team have called in 24 players for two Concacaf Nations League games at the end of March – the program’s first camp with a full complement of players available (official FIFA international window) since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After undergoing successful surgery for a Lisfranc injury, Inter Miami CF announced Wednesday that midfielder and captain Gregore will miss approximately six months. That timeline could keep Gregore out through mid-September. Inter Miami's regular season ends with a Decision Day test at Charlotte FC on Oct. 21.

Orlando City SC fought to the end in a narrowly contested second leg against Tigres UANL. But the away-goals tiebreaker ultimately eliminated the home team as a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium saw Liga MX’s Tigres UANL advance from the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC booked safe passage into the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals despite a 3-2 Round-of-16 second leg defeat to Real España Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula. The Whitecaps, who went to Honduras with a comfortable 5-0 edge following the opening leg at BC Place, advanced 7-3 on aggregate and will meet LAFC in the next round.

2023 Generation adidas Cup to feature record 49 clubs from 12 countries: Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT today announced details for the 2023 Generation adidas Cup, a premier global youth tournament featuring all MLS academies and renowned international clubs. A record 49 different clubs from 12 countries and four continents will compete in U-17 and U-15 tournament play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 1-9. Eighty teams total will participate, and all 29 MLS clubs will have academy representation in both the U-17 and U-15 divisions.

One round down and everything is looking about how you’d expect in the Concacaf Champions League. Except for… well, you know. For the most part, though, you’re looking at a CCL bracket that still has two MLS favorites and a not-quite-as-favorite on the bottom half. That’s pretty decent odds that we’ll see an MLS team in the final again. We’ll take a quick look at each team’s remaining path, but first a couple of quick notes about our two teams who have gone on to the loser’s bracket in the sky.

What went wrong for Austin?

In the most non-joking way I can approach this and without just saying “regression to the mean lol” over and over, I think there’s legitimate criticism to have for everyone involved on their approach to the away leg in Violette. They understandably went in blind to that one due to a lack of available knowledge or tape. At the same time, whether it was the coaching decisions on the heavily rotated lineup or a strange lack of effort from that same lineup despite being given an opportunity to fight for more playing time or both (both, it’s always both), it would be fair to describe the entire thing as a “potential growth experience for the culture of a still relatively new team.” It can oftentimes take a top-down understanding from everyone involved to execute in a moment like that and, three years in, it might be a moment before Austin are at that level. Basically, what I’m saying is regression to the mean and you absolutely cannot teach tall... they really should have guarded the tall guy with two players stacked on top of each other in one very large, avant-garde striped jersey.

What went wrong for Orlando City?

There’s nothing to complain about with a team that went into a tough spot for any group, let alone a group still working to gel and incorporate new pieces, and nearly came out with the win anyway. However, I’m going to bet a lot of you had the same exact thought I did when Tigres went up 1-0. “There’s no way Orlando have two goals in them.” That’s just where we are right now with this team in attack. All you can do now if you're an Orlando fan is hope time and continuity start paying off before it’s too late. Which, to be fair, in MLS you have until like August to figure it out, so no real worries here.

What went right for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and what’s next?

I’d say the whole “thumping Real España 5-0 in the first leg” thing was a good move on their part. Things are about to get a whole lot more difficult though. The 'Caps take on an LAFC team that’s looked straight-up terrifying over the first few weeks. If they pull off a huge upset, they’ll be facing Atlas or Philadelphia. That’s a tough, tough road. But, first off, full credit to them for taking care of business in the Round of 16. It feels like this team is a serious confidence boost away from being an Audi MLS Cup Playoff contender in the West. Maybe this can be a jumping-off point. Second, as good as LAFC are, they are a familiar opponent. Vancouver aren’t going in blind here. They should at least have a pretty good idea of how to approach this. That may not be enough, but it can’t hurt. Unless they, I dunno, overthink it so much that it actually circles back around to being detrimental. Not that Vancouver have ever done anything like that…

What went right for LAFC and what’s next?

Literally everything went right for LAFC over the first leg against Alajuelense. Just a perfect approach and performance. Maybe not as much went right over the second leg, but they still got the job done. Still not quite sure what happened there to be honest, but weird things happen when you’re sitting on a lead sometimes.

Now they’ll face Vancouver with the possibility of a CCL matchup for the ages against Philadelphia up next. They’re going to be heavily favored against the Whitecaps, but it almost feels like a trap. They didn’t overlook a new opponent in Alajuelense, however, a familiar opponent that doesn’t quite spark the same emotion as your potential opponent in the following round could potentially lull the Black & Gold into a false sense of security. Now, I don’t think that’s actually going to happen. I’m just trying to lay out the scenario where this goes wrong. If LAFC end up in some trouble, I’d bet it looks something like a team lacking intensity as they think about what’s next.

What went right for the Philadelphia Union and what’s next?

Now, Austin rotated in their away leg and it didn’t quite work out. Philadelphia rotated in their away leg and had the depth and experience to keep things steady and level before their home leg. It just feels like one of those things that come with time. Either way, the Union executed this perfectly. They didn’t add extra miles to their starters’ legs and took care of business in a typical Union way in the second game of the tie.