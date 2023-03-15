Gio Reyna returns, Tyler Adams out injured as USMNT resume Concacaf Nations League

For the first time since the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the US men's national team will be playing competitive matches with a full complement of players available.

A pair of Concacaf Nations League fixtures are on the horizon, starting March 24 at Grenada and concluding March 27 vs. El Salvador at Orlando City SC 's home stadium. Twenty-four players have been named to the roster that's seeking a Nations League semifinals spot in June, as well as to qualify for this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

Reyna returns

Chief among those storylines is the inclusion of Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna, who returns to the USMNT after off-field controversy following the World Cup. Just days removed from the release of the findings of US Soccer's investigation into that familial matter, the 20-year-old Bundesliga rising star re-enters the spotlight.

Interim head coach Anthony Hudson said on Wednesday that based on his personal interactions with Reyna in recent weeks and his overall read on the situation, he feels good about Reyna's standing within the group.

"Honestly I never felt any sort of resistance to [Reyna] coming back," Hudson said. "Obviously he's a young guy who has been through a lot. The conversations initially were, first of all, being a young man overseas, having gone through all of this, the conversation – the objective first of all was just to see how he was on a human level.

"Without going into details of our conversation, I think for anyone to go through that is going to be a challenge. But he seems to be in a good place in the sense that I see that he is firmly focused on his soccer, his playing and coming back into camp.

"Speaking to him this week, there was no hesitation from him about coming in. He's determined to come in and do well. He's a good guy, a talented player, and as far as I'm concerned our conversations have been good and he's looking forward to coming back in."

Who replaces Adams?

The US will be without captain Tyler Adams for these upcoming matches, as the Leeds United midfielder sustained a hamstring injury while training with his Premier League club earlier this week.

While it leaves Hudson without one of the Yanks' most indispensable players, the coach is looking at the absence as an opportunity for others to showcase their value. The midfield group includes some more known commodities such as Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Brenden Aaronson and Luca de la Torre. But players like Juárez's Alan Soñora and Internacional's Johnny Cardoso may now have even more of an opening to make their mark.

"It's unfortunate about Tyler," Hudson began. "He is such an important player to us. Our captain, did an incredible job at the World Cup and improving every time we see him in the Premier League. So, first of all, really pleased about his development and what he's doing in his career.