Phew! LAFC survive CCL scare from Alajuelense, advance to quarterfinals

It wasn’t the smooth-sailing runout LAFC may have envisioned when they brought a 3-0 aggregate lead to BMO Stadium for the second leg of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League matchup against Costa Rica’s Alajuelense.

But a 2-1 home loss was still enough to see them through to the CCL quarterfinals, where they’ll take on a familiar MLS Western Conference opponent in Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The first sign of trouble for LAFC came in the 8th minute when referee Adonai González went to Video Review after a shot from Alajuelense’s Alexander López careened off Giorgio Chiellini in the box. The resulting decision was a penalty kick for Alajuelense and a yellow card for Chiellini, who was judged to have handled the ball.

LAFC didn’t appear too bothered, though, as they continued to pepper Alajuelense’s goal throughout the first half and the start of the second.

But outstanding saves from visiting goalkeeper Leonel Moreira seemed to fuel his Costa Rican side, and in the 52nd minute, the road team shocked BMO Stadium by scoring a second goal to narrow the aggregate score to 3-2. LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy parried a shot from distance back to the middle of the box, which allowed Aarón Suárez to pounce on the rebound for Alajuelense.