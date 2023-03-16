Matchday

Phew! LAFC survive CCL scare from Alajuelense, advance to quarterfinals

By Casey Dunau @CaseyDunau

23MLS_CCL_LAFC2_recap

It wasn’t the smooth-sailing runout LAFC may have envisioned when they brought a 3-0 aggregate lead to BMO Stadium for the second leg of their Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League matchup against Costa Rica’s Alajuelense.

But a 2-1 home loss was still enough to see them through to the CCL quarterfinals, where they’ll take on a familiar MLS Western Conference opponent in Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The first sign of trouble for LAFC came in the 8th minute when referee Adonai González went to Video Review after a shot from Alajuelense’s Alexander López careened off Giorgio Chiellini in the box. The resulting decision was a penalty kick for Alajuelense and a yellow card for Chiellini, who was judged to have handled the ball.

LAFC didn’t appear too bothered, though, as they continued to pepper Alajuelense’s goal throughout the first half and the start of the second.

But outstanding saves from visiting goalkeeper Leonel Moreira seemed to fuel his Costa Rican side, and in the 52nd minute, the road team shocked BMO Stadium by scoring a second goal to narrow the aggregate score to 3-2. LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy parried a shot from distance back to the middle of the box, which allowed Aarón Suárez to pounce on the rebound for Alajuelense.

LAFC finally got the series-icing goal in the 83rd minute through club captain Carlos Vela, who slithered his way into the box on the dribble and found a crafty finish to give the home side the final 4-2 aggregate win.

Goals

  • 8’ — LDA — Giancarlo González (PK) | WATCH
  • 52' — LDA — Aarón Suárez | WATCH
  • 83' — LAFC — Carlos Vela | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Survive and advance. LAFC did what they needed to do and are through to the CCL quarterfinals, where they’ll match up against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The 2022 MLS Cup champions are on an MLS-heavy side of the bracket, with Liga MX’s Atlas, currently 16th in their domestic table, the only non-MLS club they could have to play before reaching the final. That bodes well for LAFC, who’ve brought last year’s MLS dominance into 2023 with a 2-0-0 start to the regular season.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: 19,000 hearts leapt into throats when Aarón Suárez scored a second goal to bring Alajuelense close to level on aggregate in the second-half. LAFC may have won the series, but Suárez goal provided the thrill of the night.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: It had to be Carlos Vela, and it had to be his left foot. Few things can be counted on in the world of soccer, and fewer still in CCL. But Vela’s ability to turn something out of nothing with his magical left boot remains consistent.

Next Up

Concacaf Champions League Los Angeles Football Club Matchday

Related Stories

Heartbreak! Orlando City eliminated from CCL by Tigres away goal 
Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana
Austin FC can't "right the wrong" in historic CCL upset to Haiti's Violette AC
More News
More News
Phew! LAFC survive CCL scare from Alajuelense, advance to quarterfinals
Concacaf Champions League

Phew! LAFC survive CCL scare from Alajuelense, advance to quarterfinals
Orlando City put themselves "on the map" in narrow CCL loss to Tigres
Concacaf Champions League

Orlando City put themselves "on the map" in narrow CCL loss to Tigres
Heartbreak! Orlando City eliminated from CCL by Tigres away goal 
Concacaf Champions League

Heartbreak! Orlando City eliminated from CCL by Tigres away goal 
Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana
Concacaf Champions League

Vancouver Whitecaps comfortably advance in CCL despite second-leg loss to Real Espana
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Gio Reyna returns, Tyler Adams out injured as USMNT resume Concacaf Nations League

Gio Reyna returns, Tyler Adams out injured as USMNT resume Concacaf Nations League
More News
Video
Video
DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
1:53
What A Save

DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
11:02
Instant Replay

Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
More Video