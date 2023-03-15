USMNT name 24-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

The US men’s national team have called in 24 players for two Concacaf Nations League games at the end of March – the program’s first camp with a full complement of players available (official FIFA international window) since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the meantime, the USMNT are defending Nations League champions and enter this window sitting second in Group D of League A. The group winners will advance to June’s Nations League semifinals, and the two top teams in each League A group qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup .

The USMNT are led by interim head coach Anthony Hudson, who was on former manager Gregg Berhalter’s staff during last year’s World Cup. A full-time head coach might not be appointed until the end of the summer as U.S. Soccer undergoes widespread changes and appoints a new sporting director.

Notable inclusions

Crucially, Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna is on the roster amid some off-field controversy. And after being snubbed for the 2022 World Cup roster, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Groningen striker Ricardo Pepi are both included.

Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson is the only MLS player on the squad, recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last May that forced him to miss the World Cup.

Two players are seeking their USMNT debuts: Utrecht winger Taylor Booth and Birmingham City center back Auston Trusty. They’ve been in previous camps and are enjoying strong seasons in Europe.

Mexican-American winger Alex Zendejas is called in after declaring his commitment to representing the United States. He will meet the USMNT in Orlando following this weekend’s Liga MX showdown between Club América and Chivas.