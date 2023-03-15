USMNT name 24-man roster for Concacaf Nations League games in March

The US men’s national team have called in 24 players for two Concacaf Nations League games at the end of March – the program’s first camp with a full complement of players available (official FIFA international window) since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Ethan Horvath - Luton Town
- Zack Steffen - Middlesbrough
- Matt Turner - Arsenal
DEFENDERS (8)
- Sergiño Dest - AC Milan
- Mark McKenzie - Genk
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Bryan Reynolds - Westerlo
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Birmingham City
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
- Luca de la Torre - Celta Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Leeds United
- Yunus Musah - Valencia
- Alan Soñora - Juárez
FORWARDS (7)
- Taylor Booth - Utrecht
- Daryl Dike - West Bromwich Albion
- Ricardo Pepi - Groningen
- Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Tim Weah - Lille
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
Concacaf Nations League games
- March 24 at Grenada - 8 pm ET (TNT, Universo, Peacock) | Kirani James Athletic Stadium - St. George's, Grenada
- March 27 vs. El Salvador - 7:30 pm ET (TNT, Universo, Peacock) | Exploria Stadium - Orlando, Fla.
The USMNT are led by interim head coach Anthony Hudson, who was on former manager Gregg Berhalter’s staff during last year’s World Cup. A full-time head coach might not be appointed until the end of the summer as U.S. Soccer undergoes widespread changes and appoints a new sporting director.
In the meantime, the USMNT are defending Nations League champions and enter this window sitting second in Group D of League A. The group winners will advance to June’s Nations League semifinals, and the two top teams in each League A group qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Notable inclusions
Crucially, Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna is on the roster amid some off-field controversy. And after being snubbed for the 2022 World Cup roster, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Groningen striker Ricardo Pepi are both included.
Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson is the only MLS player on the squad, recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last May that forced him to miss the World Cup.
Two players are seeking their USMNT debuts: Utrecht winger Taylor Booth and Birmingham City center back Auston Trusty. They’ve been in previous camps and are enjoying strong seasons in Europe.
Mexican-American winger Alex Zendejas is called in after declaring his commitment to representing the United States. He will meet the USMNT in Orlando following this weekend’s Liga MX showdown between Club América and Chivas.
Some other returners after long absences are Westerlo fullback Bryan Reynolds and West Brom striker Daryl Dike.
Notable absences
USMNT captain Tyler Adams is not in the squad after picking up a hamstring injury this week with Leeds United. The midfielder’s recovery timeline is not immediately clear.
Crystal Palace center back Chris Richards is also not in the squad, nor is Celtic FC center back Cameron Carter-Vickers. Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent also didn’t make the cut.
A greater MLS contingent is expected in next month’s Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico. There are also opportunities upcoming with the Nations League Final Four in June and followed by the Gold Cup immediately after, provided the USMNT qualify. Those windows provide ample opportunities for domestic-based players to feature in the months ahead while the 2023 MLS season reaches second gear.