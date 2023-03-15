Seattle Sounders sign defender Nouhou to new contract

"In addition to solidifying himself as one of the most reliable defenders in our league, Nouhou has been central to so many massive moments for the club. We look forward to more moments to come."

"We are pleased to announce this well-earned new contract for Nouhou," Seattle GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release.

The fan-favorite Cameroonian defender first joined Seattle's organization in 2016, starting with their second team before becoming a first-team mainstay in 2017. Over the last six-plus years, Nouhou has become a 2021 MLS All-Star and 2022 Concacaf Champions League Best XI selection.

Known for his surging dribbles and occasional aerial acrobatics, alongside lockdown 1-v-1 defensive abilities, Nouhou has earned the status of unquestioned starter in recent seasons. In total, the 25-year-old has 1g/8a in 143 regular-season appearances (105 starts) for the Sounders.

Nouhou has also been a mainstay with the Cameroon national team since 2021 after first breaking into the side in 2017, earning 21 total career caps. A strong performance at the 2022 World Cup saw him play every available minute for the Indomitable Lions and led to speculation that a transfer to Europe was on the way, but nothing materialized in the winter. With this new contract, the Sounders have now secured Nouhou's rights well into the future.

"Congratulations to Nouhou, who has done his part for the club, helping us win many games and trophies," said Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer. "This is a player who began with the second team seven years ago, and now has grown into one of the best defensive players in MLS. It’s a tremendous story for both Nouhou and the club."

Nouhou has started all three of Seattle's MLS matches in 2023 as they've gone 2W-1L-0D with a +5 goal differential (tied for the best in the league). They’ll look to rebound from Matchday 3's narrow 1-0 loss at FC Cincinnati in a marquee matchup against LAFC on Saturday afternoon (4 pm ET | FOX, MLS Season Pass).