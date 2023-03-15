USMNT & Fulham defender Tim Ream: I'll play "until I can't anymore"

“That's the beauty for us. We get to play the game, while everyone else gets to worry about the business side and the hirings and firings and what have you.”

“Whoever you want to put in charge, we have to go and win games and we have to perform,” Ream told MLSsoccer.com in a 1-on-1 conversation this week. “We can't look at what's going on or worry about what's going on off the field, because we don't affect that. That's not our area of expertise. That's not in our job description.

He wouldn’t mind still being in the USMNT picture at that point, either. Even with an interim head coach, Anthony Hudson, in charge and the program in an awkward state of flux after controversy engulfed it after the World Cup, there are Nations League and Gold Cup trophies to defend this summer.

That would be Tim Ream, the veteran center back who was such a revelation in Qatar and has remained in the form of his life at Fulham FC in the months since, earning a contract extension from the London club that will keep him at Craven Cottage until at least the summer of 2024, when he’ll be nearly 37 years young.

And their “Grandpa,” to use injured captain Tyler Adams’ tongue-in-cheek tag, will still be right in the mix .

No slowing down

After more than a year away from the USMNT, injuries to Miles Robinson and Chris Richards opened the door for Ream to earn a dramatic return to the fold at the World Cup. He seized that opportunity with quiet leadership and a series of excellent displays, and doesn’t plan to let go of it until someone, be it a coach or a competitor for his starting role, wrenches it from his grasp.

“If someone isn't going to take my spot, then I'm going to keep performing,” said Ream. “Someone's going to have to physically take it from me, or they're going to have to physically give it to someone else and tell me that I'm not the guy anymore. And that's fine, that time will come, for sure. It always does. I'm not bigger than the game. I'm not going to play forever and neither is anybody else.

“I'm of the mind that I'm going to keep going until I can't anymore. And at that point, then it's time to just hang them up completely.”

Ream’s commitment to living in the present is understandable. While many observers fretted about players suffering a hangover from the tournament’s unprecedented autumn schedule and some European leagues’ rapid return to action afterwards, he moved from strength to strength and has played all but two minutes of Fulham’s surprisingly successful Premier League campaign to date.

Whether that’s defying Father Time or harnessing him is in the eye of the beholder.

“Things seem in slow motion and you just see everything differently, in such a better way. And that's kind of where I'm at – and obviously that can change very quickly,” explained Ream, a cerebral defender and incisive passer since his early MLS days at New York Red Bulls, one who has honed that skill set even further in England.