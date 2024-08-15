Your Thursday Kickoff: Teams to know from the MLS Secondary Transfer Window

Minnesota United FC have acquired midfielder Joaquín Pereyra from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán . The 25-year-old joins Minnesota as a Designated Player. He is under contract through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Felipe Carballo from Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio . The 27-year-old Uruguayan international arrives as a Designated Player on a year-long loan. New York also have a purchase option.

FC Cincinnati have acquired forward Nicholas ‘Niko’ Gioacchini on loan from Italian Serie A side Como 1907 . The US men's national team striker is on loan through the 2024 MLS season. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot, which opened last week when Aaron Boupendza's contract was terminated.

Chicago Fire FC have mutually parted ways with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri . The Swiss international joined Chicago in February 2022 from Ligue 1 side Lyon, arriving for reportedly $7.5 million (formerly a club-record fee). The 32-year-old was a Designated Player.

Former Borussia Dortmund star and German international Marco Reus has signed with the LA Galaxy . The attacking midfielder is under contract through 2026 after being a free agent. He was signed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Here are the windows that, for better or worse, you need to know about.

There are still a few outbound moves potentially on the way, and teams can sign free agents through the Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 13). But for now, it’s still fair to say some teams used the window more effectively than others.

(Unless the reports of Josh Sargent being available for about $25 million are true, then just go get him. You have the money.)

Atlanta aimed big this transfer window, but couldn’t find the right fit for their final open DP spot. With a new head coach, new U22s and potentially two new DPs to sign this offseason, they’ll be extremely busy heading into 2025. And if they couldn’t get their new DP striker now, it’s probably not going to be any easier to find the kind of high-level player they’re chasing in the winter.

Instead, it feels like Atlanta came up short. They brought in a potential replacement for Wiley in Amador and seem to have a potential star in Miranchuk, who arrives from Atalanta after putting up some of the best per-90 numbers in Europe last year. But Miranchuk spent a lot of time coming off the bench for one of the most attack-minded teams in Serie A and that’s an easy way to inflate your per-90s. It’s not clear what kind of impact he’ll have. Or who he’ll have as a striker in front of him next season.

Atlanta United entered the summer with a war chest. The departures of Giakoumakis, Almada and Wiley put about $50 million in their pockets. The expectation heading into the window is one of the richest clubs in the league would flex some serious muscle now they’d managed to get even richer.

Notable In

D - Tim Ream

F - Karol Swiderski

M - Pep Biel

Notable Out

None

Charlotte jumped on the biggest and fastest roller coaster at Carowinds and took their poor fanbase on a ride. For a moment, it seemed like they were on track for one of the single-best summer windows we’ve seen.

Everyone who watches MLS knows how close they are to becoming an elite team. They just need a couple more quality attacking pieces. Based on reports, it looks like they came agonizingly close to bringing in those pieces and then some. They reportedly made it all the way to the medical phase in their pursuit of Feyenoord No. 10 Calvin Stengs before the deal collapsed. Stengs would have been a potentially club-defining signing given his profile and ability.

In the meantime, they were relatively close to bringing Miguel Almirón back to MLS. First and foremost, it might have broken the Atlanta United fanbase completely. Second, Almirón still has plenty of juice to tear up MLS. That deal also fell apart. They were linked with Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso at one point, too.

UPDATE: After I finished writing that blurb, Charlotte swung the car back around and grabbed a No. 10 named Pep Biel from Olympiacos on loan with a purchase option. It’s clear Biel isn’t the first choice Charlotte would have made, but at least they’re trying to bring in the attacking talent they need to make a genuine push for MLS Cup this year and maybe next.