LA Galaxy sign German star Marco Reus

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Former Borussia Dortmund star and German international Marco Reus has signed with the LA Galaxy, the club announced Thursday.
The attacking midfielder is under contract through 2026 after being a free agent. He was signed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
To acquire Reus' Discovery Priority, LA sent Charlotte FC $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next year.
"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport, including playing in two Champions League finals for Borussia Dortmund and in the FIFA World Cup with the German national team," general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement.
"For Marco, a two-time German Footballer of the Year, to join the Galaxy after playing his entire career in Germany is a testament to the project we are continuing to build at the club. We look forward to Marco’s contributions to the LA Galaxy as we enter the critical final stretch of the 2024 MLS season and beyond."
German star
Reus spent the last dozen years at Dortmund, capping his farewell with a run to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final. Beforehand, he rose to prominence at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The three-time German Bundesliga Player of the Season and one-time UEFA Team of the Year honoree boasts 239 goals and 163 assists in 628 professional matches.
Reus tallied 15 goals and 14 assists in 48 caps for Germany, highlighted by appearances at the 2012 Euros and the 2018 World Cup.
"We are excited to welcome Marco to the team," head coach Greg Vanney said in a statement.
"He is a proven winner and leader whose talent and vision for the game will integrate seamlessly into the group as we prepare for the restart of the league and the run into the playoffs."
Star-filled attack
LA are among the highest-scoring teams in MLS this season (50 goals), largely fueled by Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Diego Fagúndez and Dejan Joveljic. Paintsil and Pec, two dynamic wingers, arrived this winter as Designated Players alongside Puig.
With that attacking firepower, Vanney's team is first in the Western Conference table at the Leagues Cup break.
The Galaxy, five-time MLS Cup champions, have long signed big-name players from top European leagues. In years past, that included stars ranging from David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimović to Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant