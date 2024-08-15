LA Galaxy sign German star Marco Reus

Former Borussia Dortmund star and German international Marco Reus has signed with the LA Galaxy , the club announced Thursday.

The attacking midfielder is under contract through 2026 after being a free agent. He was signed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

To acquire Reus' Discovery Priority, LA sent Charlotte FC $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across this season and next year.

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of the sport, including playing in two Champions League finals for Borussia Dortmund and in the FIFA World Cup with the German national team," general manager Will Kuntz said in a statement.