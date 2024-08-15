Real Salt Lake waive defender Bryan Oviedo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
Real Salt Lake have waived veteran defender Bryan Oviedo, the club announced Thursday.
The 34-year-old Costa Rican international joined RSL in August 2022 on a free transfer from Danish powerhouse FC Copenhagen.
Ultimately, Oviedo tallied 0g/8a in 46 regular-season appearances for RSL. He brought versatility as a left back and center back.
“We are very thankful to Bryan and his family for their contributions to Real Salt Lake on and off the field over the last three seasons, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career," chief soccer office Kurt Schmid said in a release.
"This was the best decision for both parties at this time."
Led by head coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL are third in the Western Conference standings (44 points; 12W-5L-8D).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant