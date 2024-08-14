Chicago Fire acquire Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CHI receive: Ariel Lassiter

Ariel Lassiter MTL receive: Up to $150k GAM

Chicago Fire FC have acquired forward Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the Costa Rican international, Montréal receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $75k in 2025 conditional GAM.

"Going into the final stretch of the regular season, we wanted to add a versatile player with MLS experience to strengthen our playoff push," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

"Ariel will bring more competition and flexibility to the team, as he can play multiple positions. We look forward to welcoming him to the club in the coming days."

Lassiter, 29, began his MLS career in 2015 with the LA Galaxy. He has 12 goals and 15 assists in 142 appearances across stints at LA, Houston Dynamo FC, Inter Miami CF and Montréal.

Lassiter has one goal in 23 appearances for Costa Rica. He featured at Copa América 2024 this summer.

With Chicago, Lassiter adds depth alongside attackers Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller, Brian Gutiérrez and Fabian Herbers. Collectively, they're chasing Chicago's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.