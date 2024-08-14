Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal

Ariel Lassiter - Chicago Fire - trade
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • CHI receive: Ariel Lassiter
  • MTL receive: Up to $150k GAM

Chicago Fire FC have acquired forward Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the Costa Rican international, Montréal receive $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $75k in 2025 conditional GAM.

"Going into the final stretch of the regular season, we wanted to add a versatile player with MLS experience to strengthen our playoff push," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

"Ariel will bring more competition and flexibility to the team, as he can play multiple positions. We look forward to welcoming him to the club in the coming days."

Lassiter, 29, began his MLS career in 2015 with the LA Galaxy. He has 12 goals and 15 assists in 142 appearances across stints at LA, Houston Dynamo FC, Inter Miami CF and Montréal.

Lassiter has one goal in 23 appearances for Costa Rica. He featured at Copa América 2024 this summer.

With Chicago, Lassiter adds depth alongside attackers Maren Haile-Selassie, Chris Mueller, Brian Gutiérrez and Fabian Herbers. Collectively, they're chasing Chicago's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC CF Montréal Ariel Lassiter

Related Stories

Columbus Crew acquire Abraham Romero from LAFC 
Real Salt Lake acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk
Chicago Fire mutually part ways with Xherdan Shaqiri
More News
More News
Columbus Crew acquire Abraham Romero from LAFC 
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew acquire Abraham Romero from LAFC 
Chicago Fire acquire Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire acquire Ariel Lassiter from CF Montréal
Real Salt Lake acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk
MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 

MLS NEXT to host top young players at Talent ID Events presented by Allstate 
Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
The Pathway

Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
Video
Video
Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
1:07

Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
Olivier Giroud makes LAFC debut: "It's a great feeling"
1:20
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Olivier Giroud makes LAFC debut: "It's a great feeling"
Colorado Rapids: Can they do it again vs. Club América?
2:40
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Colorado Rapids: Can they do it again vs. Club América?
Philadelphia Union eliminate FC Cincinnati to continue resurgence
2:35
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Philadelphia Union eliminate FC Cincinnati to continue resurgence